'The Village Barber 2': Park Bo-gum shows genuine affection for Kwak Dong-yeon ahead of his enlistment, even cutting his hair himself

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Footage of the business launch event featuring Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang Yi and Go Kyung-pyo has finally been unveiled.

Premiering at 7:45 p.m. on the 29th, tvN’s The Village Barber 2 follows the three brothers—Park Bo-gum, known as “Director Park,” Lee Sang Yi and Go Kyung-pyo—as they run a special hair salon in a small seaside village, tending to both their customers’ hair and their hearts.

The newly released video of the business launch event shows the three brothers on a preliminary visit to a salon in Seoul ahead of opening the second branch of The Village Barber. Returning for Season 2 with an even more convincing look as a salon director, Park Bo-gum warmly reunited with his close friend Lee Sang Yi, who has been with him since Season 1. The two reminisced about Season 1 and caught up, sharing stories—including how Park personally cut the hair of Kwak Dong-yeon, the youngest member of Season 1, before he enlisted—showing that their chemistry remains as strong as ever.

Go Kyung-pyo’s arrival, making him the new eldest of the three brothers, also caught the eye. He and Park Bo-gum have been close like real brothers for 15 years, ever since their rookie days. Lee Sang Yi, who said he often met Go socially, showed how comfortable they were with each other, describing him as “someone who likes dancing and singing and eats a lot, just like us.” Go also drew laughs from the moment he appeared, bringing the trio together in full with his playful personality. Accustomed to cooking as the son of a makguksu restaurant owner, he also shared how he had practiced making rice-wine bread for the village elders and Turkish ice cream, hinting at what he would bring to the show as “Chef Go.”

The second branch the three brothers will open is located in a small village in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, nestled beside the blue sea. Thinking of the first branch in Muju, which people continue to visit in large numbers, Park Bo-gum actively contributed ideas for the interior, saying, “I hope the second branch feels like a place people have traveled to.” The three carefully considered everything from business hours to prices as they prepared to open the new location.

The trio’s chemistry shone even in their conversations as they prepared to open the salon. When Go Kyung-pyo, taken aback by the news that they would have to be busy from early in the morning, asked, “Isn’t this supposed to be a healing variety show?”, Lee Sang Yi quipped, “Hyung, this is a documentary,” drawing laughs. Their close-friend banter, along with Go’s surprise at the two hairdressers’ serious conversation, added to the hilarity. Go made no secret of his trust in them, saying, “These guys are more passionate than I expected, which caught me somewhat off guard, but it makes sense, and their purpose is so pure and good.”

Another highlight is seeing how much “Director Park” Park Bo-gum has grown: ahead of the second branch’s opening, he even earned a national technical certificate in hairdressing. Lee Sang Yi, who offered free nail services in Season 1, will expand them this season in a shop-in-shop format. After turning the service into a paid offering, he will also add pedicures, starting a new chapter as nail artist “Director Lee.”

Park Bo-gum shared that his operating philosophy remains unchanged, saying, “I hope the joy of a beautiful transformation at The Village Barber makes each customer’s day truly magical.” Looking forward to the connections he will make in a seaside village unlike the mountain barbershop in Muju, he added with excitement, “I think there’ll be a different kind of joy from the first branch.” Anticipation is building for the special summer days Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang Yi and Go Kyung-pyo will create together in Tongyeong.

The tvN variety show The Village Barber 2 premieres at 7:45 p.m. on the 29th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.