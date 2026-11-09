Why did Hyeri suddenly appear with short hair?... “My survival-show MC debut—I paid homage to Park Kyung-lim” (Style Wars)

A press conference for the Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Hyeri is answering questions. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.9/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Hyeri said she paid homage to Park Kyung-lim as she made her debut as an MC on a survival show.

At a press conference for Disney+’s Style Wars, held on the 9th at The Saint in Sindorim, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Hyeri said, “Since this is my first time hosting a survival show, I paid homage to senior Park Kyung-lim’s style.”

Disney+’s original variety show Style Wars is a nationwide fashion survival competition in which 72 people who are passionate about fashion, regardless of age, occupation or experience, face off using style alone.

A diverse group of contestants, ranging from fashion-industry professionals such as fashion designers, stylists and models to creators, medical students and game developers, will gather to compete with their distinctive styling, regardless of age, occupation or experience.

The lineup of hosts and judges, who will add to the excitement of the fashion survival show, is also drawing attention. Hyeri, a style icon in a league of her own, will host, while model-turned-TV personality Hong Jin-kyung, Junji (Jung Wook-jun), creative director of the global designer brand juun.j, model-turned-actor Bae Jung-nam, and fashion stylist and creator Choi Siljang join the judging panel.

Recalling the first day of filming, Hyeri said, “The numbers were overwhelming. There were so many different characters, and I felt nervous on set. It was my debut as an MC on a survival show, but I was more nervous and shaky than I expected, so I thought, ‘I’m intimidated.’”

Speaking about joining the show as an MC, she said, “Being an MC is a role I couldn’t even imagine taking on. I was really worried about whether I could do it well. The producers encouraged me. I don’t know as much about fashion as the judges, but I wondered if I could be an MC who represented how they felt. I think I’ve shown audiences a lot of images with a similar feel up to now, so I decided to transform myself through this program. I challenged myself every episode, and that was fun, too.”

Her hairstyle transformation, featuring short hair, also caught people’s attention that day. Pointing to Park Kyung-lim, who hosted the press conference, Hyeri said, “I copied you.” Park asked, “Did you pay homage to me?” and Hyeri replied, “I paid homage to Kyung-lim. Since this was my MC debut, I wanted to follow in your footsteps.”

Disney+’s new variety show Style Wars will premiere on the 11th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.