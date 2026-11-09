'Style Wars' judge Bae Jung-nam: “I went my own way; I went home and drank a lot of whiskey”

A press conference for Disney+ variety show 'Style Wars' was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Bae Jung-nam poses. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, reporter, / 2026.11.9/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Bae Jung-nam opened up about the challenges of judging 'Style Wars.'

At a press conference for Disney+ 'Style Wars' held at The Saint in Sindorim, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 9th, Bae Jung-nam said, “I had different opinions from the other judges, so I went my own way,” adding, “I went home and drank a lot of whiskey.”

Disney+'s original variety show 'Style Wars' is a nationwide fashion survival competition in which 72 people passionate about fashion, regardless of age, occupation or experience, go head-to-head using only their style.

A diverse group of contestants, regardless of age, occupation or experience, will gather in one place for a clash of distinctive styling, from fashion-industry professionals such as fashion designers, stylists and models to creators, medical students and game developers.

The lineup of hosts and judges, who will add to the excitement of the fashion competition, is also drawing attention. The distinctive style icon Hyeri will host, while model-turned-broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung, Juun.J (Jung Wook-jun), creative director of the global designer brand Juun.J, model-turned-actor Bae Jung-nam, and fashion stylist and creator Stylist Choi will join as judges.

Juun.J said, “I wondered whether the criteria might become prejudices. Since all the contestants had distinctive personalities, I focused on whether each person would suit their style.” Stylist Choi replied, “Being fashionable and being stylish are different. The person has to come through. I focused on how well they pulled it off and expressed it. There is no right answer.”

Bae Jung-nam said, “Fit was important to begin with. Among other things, I looked for a fresh feel. I thought it was important to create new styles, like fusion food.” He added, “My opinions were so different from those of the other judges that I decided to go my own way. It was a variety show, but it didn't feel like one. After filming, I went home and drank a lot of whiskey,” he marveled.

Hyeri chimed in, “As someone who was there, let me add one thing: the judges were truly committed. By 3 a.m., they could have been exhausted, and if they had settled on one opinion, we could have gone home. But there had to be persuasion and understanding. I learned that you have to be this committed to be a judge.”

Disney+'s new variety show 'Style Wars' will be released on the 11th.

Jeong Bit, reporter, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.