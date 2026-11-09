Hong Jin-kyung on judging fashion on ‘Style Wars’: Worried people would say, “Get your own act together”

A press event for Disney+ variety show ‘Style Wars’ was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Hong Jin-kyung poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun /2026.11.9/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Hong Jin-kyung shared what she paid attention to as a judge on the fashion survival show.

At a press event for Disney+’s ‘Style Wars’ held at The Saint in Sindorim, Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the 9th, Hong Jin-kyung said, “I was worried I might hear someone say, ‘You should get your own act together.’”

Disney+’s original variety show ‘Style Wars’ is a nationwide fashion survival competition in which 72 people passionate about fashion compete using nothing but their style, regardless of age, occupation or experience.

A diverse group of participants, from fashion-industry professionals such as designers, stylists and models to creators, medical students and game developers, will gather to go head-to-head in styling showdowns that showcase their individuality, regardless of age, occupation or experience.

The lineup of MC and judges, set to bring even more excitement to the fashion survival show, is also drawing attention. Hyeri, a one-of-a-kind style icon, will serve as MC. Joining the judging panel are Hong Jin-kyung, a broadcaster and former model; Jung Wook-jun, creative director of global designer brand Juun.J; Bae Jung-nam, an actor and former model; and Stylist Choi, a fashion stylist and creator.

“Everyone was passionate about fashion, but it was painful because it was a survival competition. They were all wonderful, but in a survival competition, someone was destined to be eliminated. Even so, the fine line we had to judge seemed to come down to how much each person enjoyed fashion,” Hong Jin-kyung said.

She added, “There were no set judging criteria. I went into it wanting to enjoy myself, and I really did. As I did, I could see people who made the looks their own and enjoyed them. I think I chose those people.”

As a model judging a fashion program, she also paid close attention to her own outfits. Hong Jin-kyung said, “I don’t usually wear many bold looks; I like basic pieces. But when I appear on TV, I dress boldly. This time, what concerned me was that people might say, ‘Get your own act together,’ or, ‘She dresses like that and thinks she can judge others?’”

Disney+’s new variety show ‘Style Wars’ will premiere on the 11th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.