“Now It’s K-Fashion’s Turn”... Hyeri and Hong Jin-kyung Team Up for Style Wars, Aiming to Take K-Fashion Global (Roundup)

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Jung Wook-jun, Hong Jin-kyung, Hyeri, Bae Jung-nam and Choi Hee-seung (Stylist Choi) pose for

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Now it’s K-Fashion’s turn. Seventy-two contestants will wage a fierce fashion war using style alone.

The press conference for Disney+’s Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 9th. Hyeri, Hong Jin-kyung, Juun.J (Jung Wook-jun), Bae Jung-nam, Stylist Choi, producer Kim Na-hyun and producer Jung Jong-chan attended.

Disney+’s original variety show Style Wars is a nationwide fashion survival competition in which 72 people who are passionate about fashion face off using style alone, regardless of their age, occupation or experience.

A diverse group of contestants—from fashion industry professionals such as designers, stylists and models to creators, medical students and game developers—will gather to compete in styling challenges.

The show brings together the production company behind the Single’s Inferno series and the writing team behind Kian’s Bizarre B&B, and will feature large-scale missions and sets.

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Producer Jung Jong-chan, Jung Wook-jun, Hong Jin-kyung, Hyeri, Bae Jung-nam, Choi Hee-seung

Producer Kim Na-hyun said, “It started with the idea that I wanted to make a fashion show that wasn’t difficult to get into. Fashion can feel like an intimidating field, but in a way, it’s one of the things closest to our everyday lives. I wanted to make a fashion survival show anyone could take part in.”

She went on to highlight how the show differs from earlier fashion survival programs, saying, “Unlike the fashion survival shows that have come before, I wanted to create a nationwide audition that people could enter regardless of whether they had a specific job, like modeling or design, or specialized knowledge of fashion.”

She added, “I saw Just Makeup doing well and thought, ‘So makeup can be turned into a survival show like this. Then why hasn’t there been a fashion survival show?’ That’s how I came up with the idea. I wanted to show just how diverse K-Fashion is and how broad its spectrum is.”

Asked about the criteria for selecting contestants, producer Jung Jong-chan said, “We didn’t just look at whether they dressed well. We focused on how they explained why they wore those clothes. I wanted to hear about the people and stories behind the fashion, not just the fashion itself. We wanted to see whether they had a philosophy of fashion.”

On the winner’s prize, producer Kim replied, “The winner will take home 100 million won.”

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Hyeri poses for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.9/

The lineup of hosts and judges, who will bring added excitement to the fashion competition, is also drawing attention. Hyeri will host, while model-turned-TV personality Hong Jin-kyung, Jung Wook-jun—the creative director of global designer brand Juun.J (juun.j)—actor and former model Bae Jung-nam, and fashion stylist and creator Stylist Choi will join as judges.

Recalling the first day of filming, Hyeri said, “The numbers were overwhelming. There were so many different personalities, and I felt nervous on set. It was my debut as a host on a survival show, and I was more nervous and shaky than I’d expected, so I felt overwhelmed.”

She continued, “Being an MC felt like a daunting role. I worried a lot about whether I could do a good job. The producers encouraged me. I don’t know as much about fashion as the judges, but I thought, why not be an MC who represents how they feel? I think I’ve shown a lot of similar images of myself over the years, so I decided to transform myself through this program. I took on a new challenge every episode, and that was fun, too.”

Hyeri also drew attention that day with her short hairstyle. Pointing to Park Kyung-lim, who was hosting the press conference, Hyeri said, “I followed your lead.” When Park asked, “Were you paying homage to me?”, Hyeri replied, “I was paying homage to you, Kyung-rim. Since I was making my MC debut, I wanted to follow in your footsteps.”

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Hong Jin-kyung poses for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.9/

The judges, who had built up fashion sense and expertise in different fields, evaluated the contestants’ styles from a variety of perspectives.

Hong Jin-kyung said, “Everyone was passionate about fashion, but the survival-show format made it difficult. They were all wonderful, but because it was a competition, someone inevitably had to be eliminated. Even so, the fine distinctions we had to judge seemed to come down to how much they enjoyed fashion.”

She added candidly, “There were no set criteria. I went into it wanting to enjoy myself, and I really did. I could see the people who pulled things off in their own way and enjoyed themselves. I think those are the people I chose.”

She said she had also paid attention to her own fashion as a judge. Hong Jin-kyung admitted, “I don’t usually wear many attention-grabbing looks, and I like basic pieces. But when I’m on TV, I dress to stand out. This time, I was worried people would say, ‘Mind your own business,’ or, ‘She dresses like that and thinks she can judge other people?’”

Juun.J said, “I wondered whether my own standards might become a prejudice. All the contestants had their own individuality, so I focused on whether their style suited them.” Stylist Choi replied, “Being fashionable and being stylish are different. The person has to come through. I focused on how well they carried off and expressed the look. There’s no right answer.”

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Bae Jung-nam poses for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.9/

Bae Jung-nam said, “Fit was important above all. Within that, I looked for a fresh feel. I thought it was important to create new styles, like fusion food.”

He continued, “My opinions were so different from those of the other judges that I said I’d go it alone. It was a variety show, but it didn’t feel like one. After filming, I went home and drank a lot of whiskey,” he said, shaking his head.

Hyeri chimed in, “As someone who was there, let me add one thing: the judges were genuinely committed. At 3 a.m., they could understandably have been exhausted, and if we’d settled on one opinion, we could have gone home. But we had to persuade one another and be convinced. I learned that you have to be this committed to be a judge.”

Finally, producer Kim said, “Fashion is the subject, but this is an approachable survival show that doesn’t put on airs. When you look at fashion, you see the person, and their story and life come through.” Hong Jin-kyung added, “When I go abroad, I really feel how much South Korea’s standing has changed. I think it may be K-Fashion’s turn now. I want to let the world know about Korean people’s fashion sense.”

Disney+’s new variety show Style Wars will be released on the 11th.

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Jung Wook-jun poses for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.9/

The press conference for Disney+ variety show Style Wars was held at The Saint in Sindorim, Seoul, on the morning of the 9th. Style YouTuber Choi Hee-seung (Stylist Choi) poses for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-kun,

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.