‘Hongik University engineering alumnus’ Joo Woo-jae: Is he dreaming of becoming a ‘star instructor’?... ‘I still watch Seung-Je’s lectures these days’ (‘Problem Child in House’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Joo Woo-jae of ‘Problem Child in House’ discovers he has what it takes to become a star instructor, raising viewers’ interest.

In the 333rd episode of KBS2’s ‘Problem Child in House,’ airing on the 10th, top math instructor Chung Seung-Je and top Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong—both boasting idol-level popularity—will appear together as the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test draws near, just one week away. They will offer plenty to watch with engaging conversation and quiz-solving.

Joo Woo-jae, known as the ‘brainy guy from Hongik University’s engineering school,’ is drawing attention with how he seems like a fish in water alongside the top-instructor guests. On the show, he boasts of being a devoted fan of Chung Seung-Je, saying, “Even now, when I’m at home, I sometimes watch Teacher Seung-Je’s lecture videos. He doesn’t focus on memorization; he helps you understand the principles, so his throne will never be toppled.” The show’s official Joo Woo-jae heckler, Kim Jong-kook, expresses disbelief and says, “There he goes pretending to know things again.” But Joo Woo-jae doesn’t bat an eye, as if the jab has no effect, and says, “I do like math, don’t I? People who like it all know.” He draws a clear line between himself and Kim Jong-kook, a “math dropout,” making everyone laugh.

Joo Woo-jae is also said to discover an unexpected aptitude. As they discuss the lineage of star instructors, it is explained that fifth-generation instructors are increasingly being scouted directly by online lecture platforms from among people with good academic credentials and looks, then trained systematically like idol trainees. Yoo Dae-jong says, “Most fifth-generation star instructors look like you, Joo Woo-jae.” The story goes that after Yoo praises him—“You really are smart, aren’t you?”—Joo Woo-jae’s swagger goes through the roof, turning the rooftop room into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘Problem Child in House’ airs at 8:30 p.m. on the 10th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.