'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' No. 1 in buzz for four straight weeks... Kim Yeon-koung and Inkushi also make the top 10

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' continues its unstoppable run of success, ranking No. 1 overall in TV-OTT non-drama buzz for four consecutive weeks.

According to the 'FUNdex Report' released by Good Data Corporation, MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' ranked No. 1 overall in TV-OTT non-drama buzz for four consecutive weeks. With matchups that exceed expectations each week and the players' growth, it has drawn an enthusiastic response and firmly held onto the top spot.

The cast members' performances have also generated buzz. Coach Kim Yeon-koung ranked No. 1 in buzz among TV-OTT non-drama cast members, while Inkushi, who made an explosive impression on the court, also placed ninth. Coach Kim's faith in the players and their determination to answer that faith with their skills are winning viewers' hearts.

Interest in the video content is also running high. 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2' ranked No. 1 in the TV-OTT non-drama video category for three consecutive weeks, demonstrating the show's formidable content power. The YouTube channel 'Wonderdogs Locker Room' is also earning an enthusiastic response from subscribers by showcasing another side of the players in behind-the-scenes videos not seen in the televised episodes.

In the fifth episode, which aired on the 8th, the 'Must-Win Wonder Dogs' claimed a thrilling comeback victory over pro powerhouse the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders after a fierce five-set battle. From the 'Yeon-kushi' combination play between Inkushi and Lee Ye-eun to Lee's decisive point that sealed the match, the reverse sweep—with the players on the court coming together—deeply moved viewers.

The show also maintained its commanding lead in the ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, that day's episode recorded a 3.3% rating among viewers aged 20–54, holding onto the No. 1 spot among Sunday variety shows for five consecutive weeks since its premiere. In particular, the moment in the final stages of the fifth set when Lee Ye-eun, answering Coach Kim's faith, secured the victory with a touch-out point, saw minute-by-minute ratings surge to a peak of 7.0%.

In the sixth episode of MBC's 'Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,' airing on the 15th at 9:10 p.m., the Wonder Dogs will face Pohang City Sports Council, a longtime powerhouse among women's corporate volleyball teams. Viewers are eagerly anticipating what kind of matchup the Wonder Dogs, riding a two-match winning streak, will deliver next.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.