Kim Sung-joo to continue his decade-long association with 'King of Mask Singer'... Original MC returns

The red carpet for the '2019 MBC Drama Awards' was held on the 30th at MBC in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. MC Kim Sung-joo poses for photos. Sangam-dong = Reporter Park Jaeman /2019.12.30/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] MBC's 'King of Mask Singer,' which announced a fresh start as a seasonal show, is returning with original MC Kim Sung-joo on board.

According to Sportschosun, Kim Sung-joo will host MBC's music variety show 'King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask,' which premieres this December.

'King of Mask Singer,' which has produced numerous singing champions since its premiere in 2015 and expanded to 53 countries around the world, is a music variety show representing Korea. Last January, after about 10 years on air, it wrapped up its run and announced plans to switch to a seasonal format.

Above all, Kim Sung-joo is the original MC of 'King of Mask Singer' and an iconic figure who led the show for about 10 years. From hosting that heightens curiosity about the masked singers' identities to his lively chemistry with the cast, he has been responsible for the show's fun and suspense. With Kim hosting again in the new season, the show is expected to retain the signature style of the original 'King of Mask Singer.'

Kim Sung-joo also stands out as a host specializing in music audition and competition shows. He has built his reputation hosting major music competitions, including MBC's 'King of Mask Singer,' Mnet's 'Superstar K,' and the TV CHOSUN series 'Miss Trot' and 'Mr. Trot.'

In particular, his signature push-and-pull hosting style, which builds tension before the results are announced, is a trademark of Kim Sung-joo. He has kept viewers curious with well-judged shifts in pace and witty remarks, while also demonstrating steady hosting and impressive quick thinking in unexpected situations.

Given his extensive experience in music competition shows and deep understanding of 'King of Mask Singer,' attention is focused on the role Kim Sung-joo will play in the new season.

The returning 'King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask' is transforming into a mega-scale music festival, moving beyond the traditional music competition format.

The show will feature more dazzling and elaborate masks and large-scale stages, while a newly assembled panel of guessers tries to identify the masked singers. The singers will compete for the 'Golden Mask,' the symbol of the King of Mask Singer.

MBC's 'King of Mask Singer: Golden Mask' held its first taping last October at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan and will premiere this December.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.