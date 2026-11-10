'The Devil's Plan 3' drops today (the 10th)... Jang Dong-min to Hong Jin-ho among 16 strongest-ever players in a battle of wits

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Netflix’s variety show ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ finally kicks off the real showdown on the 10th, as the returnees face off once more.

Featuring legends who conquered brain-survival competitions and rising strong contenders, ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ pits players against a bigger game and unpredictable twists to determine a single winner. The variety show lifts the veil today (the 10th), releasing five episodes, from episodes 1 through 5.

‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ the third season of ‘The Devil’s Plan,’ which won over viewers around the world with intense battles of wits and taut psychological warfare, brings out 16 top players—the largest lineup in the show’s history. In particular, Jang Dong-min, the ultimate contender who has notched a record five consecutive survival-show wins, takes on the game wearing his go-to winning battle gear: a suit vest.

Also appearing are Hong Jin-ho, a top professional poker player with 3 billion won in career prize winnings; Oh Hyun-min, the KAIST-educated human calculator known for the ‘legendary Jang-Oh alliance’; Ha Seok-jin, winner of ‘The Devil’s Plan’ Season 1; and Jung Hyun-kyu, winner of ‘The Devil’s Plan: Death Room.’ Veteran players who made their mark in survival variety shows—including Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park—will also vie to win ‘The Devil’s Plan.’ The arrival of rising contenders such as Shin Dong, Jaejae, Nuksal, Lee Do, Stella Jang and Jung Won-young adds to the anticipation for a showdown among the predators.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Above all, unlike in the previous two seasons, the pieces players hold will not determine who is eliminated—a change set to give fans of brain-survival shows a serious dopamine rush. The players’ fates will be decided solely by the games, setting the stage for even fiercer competition.

Producer Jung Jong-yeon said, “I focused on making it a pure game of wits,” adding, “To emphasize brainpower more than in any other season, I cast winners, players who could create a turning point even without winning, and new faces who can hold their own against them.” His remarks foreshadow an unpredictable “brainpower survival variety show” shaped by 16 formidable players. Jang Dong-min said, “Of all the survival variety shows I’ve appeared on, this one had the most intense opposition. But the more opposition there is, the stronger I get.” He added, “This is a variety show that will fully satisfy what viewers have been waiting and longing for in survival shows, so please don’t miss it,” further fueling anticipation for a survival-show dopamine rush.

With veteran players who have tasted victory joining the lineup, ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ has grown into an even bigger game, and an unusual undercurrent is set to emerge from the very start through alliances and clashes. In the ruthless world of a game where there are no friends or enemies forever, an incident will shock the players, setting off a series of events that will keep viewers glued to the screen.

Netflix’s variety show ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ where the returnees—back with fierce determination—will face off in a true showdown, meets viewers around the world on the 10th via Netflix.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.