'Finding Genius' turns to science this time... Jang Yoon-jeong, Mimi and Mimiminu to host

'Finding Genius: The Scientist' MCs Mimiminu, Jang Yoon-jeong and Mimi (from left). Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] SBS's flagship program for gifted children, 'Finding Genius,' returns this time with stories of children gifted in science.

'Finding Genius,' which ended in 2019, reunited with viewers in April this year through 'Finding Genius: Infinity,' after a gap of about seven years. After marking its welcome return by spotlighting the growth of children with exceptional talents in various fields, including math, music and art, the show now presents a new season, 'Finding Genius: The Scientist,' focused on a single subject: science.

The season, which will air in early December, features seven gifted children who stand out in various scientific fields, including astronomy, physics, mechanical engineering, chemistry, mechanics and biology. Viewers are eager to see what remarkable talents and original ideas the children will show, given their different interests and approaches to exploring science.

Above all, the season's biggest distinction is that it brings together seven children gifted in different scientific fields. The children will have a special opportunity to talk freely about science—something they may find difficult to discuss with peers in their everyday lives—and share their knowledge and ideas, inspiring one another in the process. A key point of interest will be what new possibilities and synergies emerge when children who have demonstrated exceptional talents in their respective fields come together.

'Finding Genius: The Scientist' MCs Mimiminu, Jang Yoon-jeong and Mimi (from left). Photo courtesy of SBS

Jang Yoon-jeong, OH MY GIRL's Mimi and educational content creator Mimiminu will host the program. Each will bring a different charm and perspective to the stories of the young science talents, drawing viewers' empathy and curiosity. Jang Yoon-jeong will guide the children's stories with her characteristic composure and empathy, while Mimi will bring energy to the set with her candid and cheerful reactions. Mimiminu will add a fresh kind of fun by examining the children's thought processes and scientific curiosity from a content creator's perspective. Scientists and science communicators from various fields will also join as guests, presenting the children's extraordinary world of science in a more accessible and engaging way.

'Finding Genius: The Scientist,' which recently wrapped its first studio recording, reportedly kept its hosts and production team in constant amazement with the gifted children's ingenious ideas and distinctive personalities, which exceeded expectations. Viewers are eager to see what new scientific stories the children's unconventional questions and imaginations will inspire. The production team added, 'Through the process of starting with a question and searching for an answer, and by showing children who never stop exploring despite constant trial and error, we plan to revisit the true meaning of being gifted in science.'

'Finding Genius: The Scientist' is produced in collaboration with the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity. The program looks beyond the gifted children's lives today to consider what kind of scientists they will become and how our society should nurture future generations of scientific talent.

A special story about seven children dreaming of the future of science in South Korea, SBS's 'Finding Genius: The Scientist' premieres in early December.

'Finding Genius: The Scientist' MCs Mimiminu, Jang Yoon-jeong and Mimi (from left). Photo courtesy of SBS

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.