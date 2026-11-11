Han Hyo-joo and Gong Myung reunite with a first love after 11 years... ‘Your Ground’ hits a grand slam from its script reading

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Your Ground’ got off to a strong start, hitting a grand slam with its acting from the very first script reading.

Set to premiere this December, MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Your Ground’ is a feel-good romance set on the baseball field. Kang Hae-hwan, a baseball player whose career came to a halt after a single setback, meets Seo Hee-seung, an agent and former lawyer, and sets out toward his dream once again.

Director Lee Sang-yeop, known for bringing nuanced emotional arcs and distinctive character portrayals to works including the ‘Yumi’s Cells’ series, ‘My Youth,’ ‘A Piece of Your Mind,’ ‘Familiar Wife’ and ‘Shopping King Louie,’ has joined forces with up-and-coming writer Hwang Hae-yeon. The cast also includes Han Hyo-joo (Seo Hee-seung), Gong Myung (Kang Hae-hwan), Sungjun (Yoon Yi-seok) and Kim Shin-rok (Dong Chi-young), along with Jo Han-chul (Jo Gu-yeon), Hong Woo-jin (Choi Moo-sung), Kim Joong-ki (General Manager Oh), Kim Young-sung (Hong Seung-hyeon), Jo Eun-sol (Lee Ju-hong) and Jeong Soon-won (Kim Do-sik). These distinctive actors will deliver a diverse ensemble performance.

Ahead of the script reading, director Lee Sang-yeop said, “I’m so excited and nervous, and I feel good. I hope we can make a passionate and exciting drama.” He shared his hopes and determination for the series. The actors, too, showed their affection for and enthusiasm about their respective characters, signaling the start of full-scale production.

First, Han Hyo-joo immersed herself in the role of Seo Hee-seung, who leaves behind her position as an ace lawyer at a major law firm to become a professional baseball agent. She naturally conveyed the smart, confident side of an undefeated lawyer who has never lost a case. In particular, she vividly portrayed Seo Hee-seung’s transformation as she turns down an offer to become the law firm’s youngest team leader and steps into the unfamiliar world of professional baseball, bringing out even more of the character’s appeal.

Gong Myung transformed into Kang Hae-hwan, a right-handed pitcher for the professional baseball team the Miracles, and sensitively portrayed the turbulent story of a genius pitcher who once dominated the baseball world. He heightened the scene’s sense of immersion with a nuanced performance that captured everything from the easy confidence of an undisputed top ace to Kang Hae-hwan’s complicated inner world, marked by setbacks and emotional wounds. In particular, the subtle emotional tension between him and Seo Hee-seung, his first love whom he reunites with after 11 years, added to anticipation for the feel-good romance the two will share.

Sungjun added palpable tension in the role of Yoon Yi-seok, a Miracles pitcher and Kang Hae-hwan’s rival. Yoon Yi-seok has never beaten Kang, but became the team’s ace while Kang was away from the mound. Sungjun gave depth to Yoon Yi-seok’s competitive streak and complicated feelings toward Kang, heightening curiosity about the past the two have kept hidden.

Kim Shin-rok made a striking impression as Dong Chi-young, a super agent with enormous influence in professional baseball. Her weighty performance conveyed the charisma of a seasoned agent who leads negotiations between teams and players, anchoring the drama. In particular, her character’s tireless efforts to secure a successful comeback for Kang Hae-hwan, a player Dong Chi-young is particularly concerned about, also drew attention to their special relationship.

The cast also includes distinctive actors such as Kwon Seung-woo (Park Do-ha), Jung Wook-jin (Jang Young-hoon), Lee Je-yeon (Park Ju-hyeon), Oh Gyeong-ju (Yoon Seong-hun), Jung Min-ah (Song Ji-won), Oh Yu-jin (Chae Dong-won), Cheon Ju-an (Han Ju-won), Jeon So-young (young Seo Hee-seung), Lee Ji Hoon (young Kang Hae-hwan) and Lee Jung-min (Han I-deun), each bringing their character to life and enriching the drama. From fierce showdowns on the mound to the stories of players, agents and team officials off the field, the tangled relationships among the many people surrounding the world of professional baseball are expected to offer another source of enjoyment.

The production team of ‘Your Ground’ said, “From the very first script reading, the actors showed perfect chemistry, like a team that had worked together for a long time. Their passionate performances filled the set with vibrant energy throughout.” They added, “‘Your Ground’ is not simply a drama about baseball; it is a story about people who love, face setbacks and rise again on the field of their own lives. We ask for your anticipation and interest as the actors and staff, all stepping onto the same field, bring ‘Your Ground’ to life with the best teamwork.”

MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Your Ground’ is preparing to meet viewers for the first time ahead of its television premiere this December.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.