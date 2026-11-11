Livelihood horror ‘Dead-End Job’ has really taken off, topping the global Top 10 non-English shows in its second week

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-Ji; directed by Kim Da-min) continued its successful run, reaching No. 1 on the global Top 10 non-English shows list.

According to the Netflix Top 10 website, ‘Dead-End Job’ recorded 8.7 million views in its second week after release—views are calculated by dividing total viewing hours by a title’s total runtime—earning the No. 1 spot on the global Top 10 non-English shows list.

The series ranked No. 1 in 22 countries, including South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, and also made the Top 10 lists in 76 countries overall, underscoring the intense interest it has drawn from viewers around the world.

Viewers at home and abroad were unstinting in their praise for this fresh take on livelihood horror: “The set design and CGI were great, and the actors’ performances were excellent. Best of all, each episode was short, so it wasn’t a burden to watch. The theme was universal and weighty, but the way it was presented was very Gen Z” (X @del*******); “The worldbuilding is really appealing. It’s so fun, and I’m curious about the spider workforce story too, so please give us more!” (X @cho*****); “I loved the directing choices—I never thought I’d see them tried in a Korean drama. And the actors’ performances speak for themselves” (YouTube @hik*****); and “The series stands out for its original premise and compelling storytelling. Ultimately, it asks viewers how much risk they would be willing to take to get a job that could change their lives” (IMDb @Pri******).

‘Dead-End Job’ is a livelihood horror series about a young person who finds a part-time job through a bizarre employment agency that advertises only cushy gigs, starting at 50 times the hourly wage, and is sent to a nightmarish workplace. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-joon. Kyung Min-seon, writer of ‘Urban Myths,’ and Lee Shin-Ji, writer of ‘Concrete Utopia,’ wrote the script, while Kim Da-min, director of ‘Makgeolli-ga allyeojulgeoya,’ directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.