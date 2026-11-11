K-Romance Fantasy Is His Personal Color... Lee Jong-suk Praised as the 'Disney Prince' Who Captivated the World

Photo: ACE FACTORY

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jong-suk has topped his career-best work through the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol; directed by Jo Soo-won).

As The Remarried Empress tops domestic and international charts and buzz rankings, viewers around the world are growing more and more excited about Heinrey, the prince of the Western Kingdom portrayed by Lee Jong-suk.

According to Disney+, based on the first three days following its release on the 3rd, The Remarried Empress became the most-watched Disney+ local original ever worldwide. It has also sparked an overwhelming wave of success, ranking No. 1 among Korean titles released in at least 50 markets around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Chile, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Canada.

The Remarried Empress drew explosive attention from the moment it premiered and once again proved itself a hit with viewers by ranking No. 1 on Good Data Corporation's FUNdex list of the most talked-about TV and OTT dramas for the first week of November (November 2–8). In the same survey, Lee Jong-suk ranked fifth among actors in TV and OTT dramas. Enthusiasm for Heinrey continues to grow alongside interest in the series.

Heinrey's appearance in Episode 3 in particular sparked an enthusiastic response from viewers. After endless rumors, the prince of the Western Kingdom finally appeared—and changed the atmosphere of the drama in an instant.

Photo: ACE FACTORY

Photo: ACE FACTORY

Photo: ACE FACTORY

International entertainment outlet Screen Rant also praised the character, saying, “Heinrey is a perfect match for Lee Jong-suk's sly, playful charm.” On global drama review site MyDramaList (MDL), one viewer wrote, “Lee Jong-suk's Heinrey is everything I wanted.”

That immersion carried over into online reactions. In communities at home and abroad, viewers have been enthusiastically saying that romance fantasy is Lee Jong-suk's perfect fit and that a “real prince” has appeared in Heinrey. With his looks as if he had just stepped out of the original webtoon, and an acting style that turns even the genre's dialogue—which could easily come off as cheesy—into natural, heart-fluttering moments, Lee Jong-suk drew viewers into the unfamiliar world without making them feel like outsiders.

The New Year's ball scene in the Eastern Empire, where the romance between Navier (Shin Min-a) and Heinrey begins, also drew an enthusiastic response overseas. Leaving behind the emperor, who had turned toward Rashta (Lee Se-young), Heinrey offered his hand to Navier, left alone; the very image of a fairytale prince, he drew viewers completely into that world.

Photo: ACE FACTORY

Photo: ACE FACTORY

The ball photos posted on Lee Jong-suk's agency's official social media accounts drew a flood of comments in various languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Japanese. Fans around the world poured out their excitement for Heinrey, with comments ranging from “My favorite Disney prince” to “The scene I connected with more deeply than any other I've ever seen—the two were reading each other's souls through dance” and “I can't even count how many times I've watched this dance. Everything was so beautiful, from their gazes and smiles to their clasped hands.”

The reason viewers are falling for Heinrey is the sense of immersion Lee Jong-suk creates. His easygoing confidence, his tenderness reserved for Navier, and the subtle shifts in his gaze depending on whom he is facing all play a part. With his deep understanding of the character, Lee Jong-suk has made Heinrey feel alive even beyond the screen, further fueling the global excitement around The Remarried Empress.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is an epic romance fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor husband—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept, she demands his approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The cast includes Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yun-ho. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the series, while director Jo Soo-won, whose credits include I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Still 17, directed it. The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+ with two episodes released every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.