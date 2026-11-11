'100 Days of Deception': Jinyoung earns praise for his wide-ranging emotional performance, from drunken acting to suspicion that ratchets up the tension

Photo: tvN

Photo: tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jinyoung captivated TV audiences with an inner performance that ranged from anger to suspicion.

Jinyoung played Kim Tae-woong in tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Deception' (written by Ryu Bo-Ri; directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), portraying a man of Joseon heritage who lives as a Japanese person and showing a wide range of emotional shifts, from confusion about his identity to a complex inner life.

In the episode aired that day, Tae-woong confronted Japanese police officers beating Joseon boys and unleashed his long-suppressed anger. Jinyoung swiftly changed his gaze from one of detached observation to a sharp glare, expressing his fury through rough movements as he charged at the other person without hesitation. Later, in front of Sato (Jin Seon-kyu), he used his drunkenness to sneer and reveal his defiance, but when he stood alone before a mirror, he was tormented by self-loathing, revealing the character’s wounds. The contrast between his bold actions in public and his collapse when alone made Tae-woong’s turmoil all the more vivid.

Another change was evident in his attitude toward Ga-gyeong (Kim You Jung). When her sincerity moved him, he clenched his fist to suppress his feelings, then soon drew a line with a cold expression, revealing Tae-woong’s conflict between what he felt and how he acted. But when an explosion occurred, he shielded Ga-gyeong without hesitation, and even after coming to, he first checked on her. Through the gap between his efforts to hide his feelings and his instinct to act first in a crisis, Jinyoung gave viewers a glimpse of the true feelings Tae-woong was concealing.

In particular, Jinyoung’s performance left a powerful impression in the moment at the end of episode 10 when Tae-woong began to suspect Ga-gyeong’s identity. When he encountered her in his office, Tae-woong gazed at her silently, then approached and suddenly adopted a sharp manner. Jinyoung conveyed in an instant, through a change in his eyes alone, how the warmth in his gaze of concern for Ga-gyeong vanished and suspicion and wariness took its place. The subtle feelings that had built up between the two turned into a tense confrontation, piquing viewers’ curiosity.

In this way, Jinyoung vividly brought Tae-woong’s complex inner life to the screen as he moved between anger and self-denial, protective instinct and suspicion. He made the contradictions in Tae-woong his own: the man rejects his roots yet grows angry in the face of discrimination, and pushes Ga-gyeong away yet throws himself into danger when she is at risk. Attention is also turning to Jinyoung’s next performance as viewers wonder what choice Tae-woong, who has begun to suspect Ga-gyeong’s identity, will make.

'100 Days of Deception' is a spy romance spanning 100 days, about Gyeongseong’s top pickpocket, who becomes an spy, and an elite interpreter for the Japanese Government-General of Korea, who cross paths in the heart of enemy territory. The drama stars Kim You Jung, Jinyoung, Kim Hyun-joo, LEE MU SAENG and Jin Seon-kyu, among others. Ryu Bo-Ri, writer of 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' wrote the script, while Yoo In-shik, director of 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' directed it. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.