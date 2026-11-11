Now It’s the Singers’ Turn to Face Off... Netflix Confirms 2027 Release of ‘Black and White Singers: Vocal Class War’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Netflix’s survival variety series ‘Black and White Singers: Vocal Class War’ (hereafter, ‘Black and White Singers’) will premiere next year.

Rising above seniority, experience, and name recognition, ‘Black and White Singers’ will give viewers around the world the thrilling fun of a ‘K-vocal survival’ show through a fierce battle to the finish fought with nothing but singing.

Above all, the reunion of the production team, hailed as the best in survival variety shows, is generating anticipation. Producer Kim Hak-min, who caused a sensation with the ‘Culinary Class Wars’ series, and producer Park Sung-hwan of ‘Just Makeup,’ which made waves by bringing the fresh subject of ‘K-beauty’ into a survival competition, are joining forces once again after ‘Sing Again’ to stage a contest that will determine the best vocalists. Viewers are eager to see how the duo, who ushered in a new era of survival variety shows with their original formats and concepts, will excite audiences this time.

The lineup is also fueling curiosity, with White Singers set to represent South Korean popular music and Black Singers taking the stage with everything but their voices stripped away. The unscripted drama of contestants who set aside their names and careers and are judged solely on their singing is already something to look forward to.

The production team behind ‘?Black and White Singers’ said, “Following ‘Culinary Class Wars,’ we’re excited to expand the ‘Black and White’ universe onto a new stage: music.” They added, “Will the legendary singers appearing as White Singers uphold their reputations, or will the Black Singers, ready to astonish the world, turn the tables? Look forward to the thrilling showdown and unpredictable twists of the class war that will unfold once again.”

‘Black and White Singers: Vocal Class War’ is a music survival show in which White Singers, whose very names are a genre, face off against Black Singers, who erase their names and compete to prove their worth through their voices alone. The series is directed by producer Kim Hak-min of ‘Culinary Class Wars’ and producer Park Sung-hwan of ‘Just Makeup.’ It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2027.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.