Park Sung-woong, husband of Shin Eun-jung: “My 17-year-old son still kisses me on the lips” (“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant”)

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park Sung-woong is appearing on “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

On the show airing on the 12th, KBS2’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”) brings back “Lee Yeon-bok’s Culinary Brokerage” for the first time in a while. South Korea’s only culinary brokerage, “Lee Yeon-bok’s Culinary Brokerage” previously made headlines when Namgoong Min and Ha Seok-jin appeared as clients. The third client is Park Sung-woong, who plays Kim Yu-sin in KBS2’s historical epic drama “Great King Munmu,” set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Lee Yeon-bok waited for someone with a tense expression, alongside assistant broker Kim Won-hoon and ITZY’s Chaeryeong, who is preparing to make her solo debut. A moment later, a man in a suit, dressed head to toe in black, walked in. The imposing presence radiating from his physique alone belonged to none other than the charismatic Park Sung-woong. At his entrance, Lee Yeon-bok, Kim Won-hoon and Chaeryeong instinctively bowed at 90 degrees, bringing laughter.

Kim Won-hoon confessed that he was a huge fan of “New World,” one of Park Sung-woong’s signature films. “New World” is a noir film that has earned fervent support from men in South Korea. Lee Jung-gu, played by Park Sung-woong in the film, delivered several memorable lines that are still quoted today. Park Sung-woong drew laughs as he said, “’New World’ came out in 2013, so 13 years have passed. The kids who were seven back then are now 20, and after watching ‘New World,’ they call me ‘Big Brother Jung-gu.’”

That day, Park Sung-woong also showed his family-oriented side, in contrast to his charismatic appearance. He surprised everyone by revealing that he still kisses his 17-year-old son on the lips. He also shared the son’s rather suggestive (?) remark after the kisses, saying that each time, “I see Lee Jung-gu’s face in my 17-year-old son.” What does the son say after the kisses that even surprises Park Sung-woong?

Park Sung-woong reportedly expressed confidence, saying he would cook for his son himself using what he learned from Lee Yeon-bok. Can the “human noir” Park Sung-woong solve his cooking dilemma? The answer will be revealed in the episode, featuring the charismatic actor.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s “Fun-Staurant” airs on the 12th at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.