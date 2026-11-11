Kang Ji-young to succeed Tei as new DJ of MBC’s ‘Good Morning FM’

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Broadcaster Kang Ji-young has been selected as the new DJ of MBC Radio’s ‘Good Morning FM.’

Kang Ji-young will take over from singer Tei, who has hosted ‘Good Morning FM’ for three years and six months, and begin hosting MBC FM4U’s ‘Good Morning FM with Kang Ji-young’ on Wednesday, November 25.

The slogan for the new ‘Good Morning FM’ led by Kang Ji-young is ‘A Smart Start to the Day.’ The show plans to make its two morning hours even more worthwhile for office workers who want to catch up on what is happening in the world as they start their day. It aims to cover a wide range of topics, from major news and interesting stories to share with colleagues to useful information for everyday life, offering both fun and learning.

A variety of new segments have also been planned. The show will quickly review overnight financial market trends that are easy to miss on a busy morning and share intriguing behind-the-scenes stories about companies drawing attention. It will also bring a humorous take to the many episodes that unfold at work and add the pleasure of new discoveries through stories spanning a wide range of subjects, including history and books.

Kang Ji-young first came to public attention through MBC’s announcer audition program ‘New Employee’ in 2011. After joining JTBC, she made a strong impression on viewers with her precise delivery and steady hosting as a weekend anchor on ‘Political Desk’ and ‘JTBC Newsroom.’ Since announcing in 2025 that she would work as a freelancer, she has broadened her activities by appearing in a range of variety shows, including Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan: Death Room’ and Disney+’s ‘Battle of Fates.’ Most recently, she has shown a different side of herself on Coupang Play’s ‘Office Workers 3,’ with witty English ad-libs and exceptional quick thinking.

Kang Ji-young, who combines the expertise she has built as a news anchor with the lively wit she has shown on variety shows, is now stepping up as a dependable companion to listeners in the morning. Her return to MBC after 15 years also makes the occasion especially meaningful. Anticipation is building over what fresh enjoyment the newly relaunched ‘Good Morning FM’ with Kang Ji-young will bring to listeners.

MBC FM4U’s ‘Good Morning FM with Kang Ji-young’ will premiere at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and can be heard daily from 7 to 9 a.m. on MBC FM4U (91.9 MHz in the Seoul metropolitan area) and through MBC’s smart radio app, ‘mini.’

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.