‘The Remarried Empress’: Ju Ji-hoon’s Gaebieshu takes his rampage all the way, telling Shin Min-a, “I missed you, Rashta”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Disney+ series The Remarried Empress (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) has captivated viewers around the world with its bolder romance and unconventional plot that sweeps forward without a moment’s pause.

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Remarried Empress, released on the 11th, delivered one gripping event after another—from Heinrey’s satisfying counterattack against Rashta, who had impersonated Navier, to the tense showdown between Sovieshu and Heinrey, and the revelation of Rashta’s hidden past and shocking pregnancy news—keeping viewers glued to the screen.

On the empress’s birthday, Sovieshu asks Navier to reconcile, and the two head to a detached palace alone. They seem to be mending their relationship as they spend a tender moment together for the first time in a long while. But after the outrageous remark “I missed you, Rashta” to Navier, Sovieshu leaves her alone when he hears that Rashta is ill, provoking viewers’ anger.

Meanwhile, Heinrey added to the excitement with his unabashed, straight-ahead romance with Navier. His intelligence and boldness, hidden behind a playful exterior, help him expose Rashta’s lies, while a hot-air balloon date he arranged for Navier deepens the feelings blossoming between them.

Meanwhile, the past Rashta has desperately tried to conceal is gradually beginning to come to light. Viscount Rotesch (Park Ho-san) visits her and mentions a hidden secret, heightening the tension. Then news of Rashta’s pregnancy reaches the imperial household, throwing it into an uproar once again. Navier’s determination to maintain the empress’s dignity amid repeated betrayals and turmoil, along with Heinrey’s comforting presence at her side, has further heightened interest in their relationship. What impact will Rashta’s hidden secret and pregnancy have on the imperial household? The question raises anticipation for what lies ahead.

In this way, The Remarried Empress has drawn audiences around the world into the realm of K-romance fantasy. Since its release, viewers have been swept up in the appeal of imperial romance, with an outpouring of enthusiastic reactions such as, “The legendary drama that opened up the possibility of live-action adaptations for every romance fantasy from now on” (YouTube, Bang*******), “So the era of K-romance fantasy has finally arrived” (YouTube, J******), “Seems like this is definitely a drama I want to keep watching, for the first time in a while” (YouTube, t************), “I guess I really do like romance fantasy” (X, c*************), “They really nailed the pinnacle of imperial romance fantasy in live action” (X, k********), “I’ve watched it at least five times. I guarantee it” (X, s***********), and “It pulled me into the genre” (X, i**********).

Adapted for the screen from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romance fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—now in love with a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands approval to remarry a prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryeon, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yun-ho. Yeo Ji-na, writer of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the screenplay, while Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, directed the series. The Remarried Empress is available on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.