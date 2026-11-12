No Career Hiatus During Military Service: Lee Jae-wook’s ‘Dead-End Job’ Hits No. 1 on Netflix, Behind-the-Scenes Photos Revealed

Photo: Log Studio

Photo: Log Studio

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jae-wook, who is currently serving in the military, has demonstrated his star power with the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-Ji; directed by Kim Da-min).

According to Tudum, the Netflix Top 10 website, on the 11th, ‘Dead-End Job,’ starring Lee Jae-wook, reached No. 1 in the global Top 10 non-English-language shows category, demonstrating its strength in the global market.

The series also ranked No. 1 in 22 countries, including South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Chile, and made the Top 10 in 76 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, India and Australia, attracting viewers’ interest around the world.

Behind-the-scenes photos offering a glimpse of Lee Jae-wook’s passion were also released, drawing attention. In the photos, he is seen carefully reviewing scenes on a monitor with his eyes fixed on the screen. A candid moment of him taking a breather while drinking a beverage was also captured, catching viewers’ attention.

What stands out in particular is how deeply Lee Jae-wook immerses himself in the project even when he is off camera. His serious attention to even the smallest details to improve the finished work once again highlights his solid acting chops.

Lee Jae-wook transforms into Byeon Hyeok Jun, who turns to a lucrative part-time job while being hounded by a mountain of debt. From portraying the harsh realities facing a young man to his struggle to survive and his unrestrained action scenes, he has made his presence felt as an actor in the genre.

‘Dead-End Job’ is a survival horror series about a young man who finds a part-time job at a bizarre employment agency that advertises only lucrative gigs, starting at 50 times the hourly wage, and is sent to a nightmarish workplace. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Ko Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-joon. Kyung Min-seon, who wrote ‘Urban Myths,’ and Lee Shin-Ji, who wrote ‘Concrete Utopia,’ penned the script, while Kim Da-min, director of ‘Makgeolli Will Tell You,’ directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.