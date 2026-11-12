Enemies Gang Dong-won and Kim Go-eun to Get Married... Production Confirmed for Romance Action Historical Drama 'Soul: The Time of Triangles'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series 'Soul: The Time of Triangles' (written by Park Ji-eun and Park Eun-young, directed by Kim Won-seok and Park Ju-cheon) announced the casting of actors Kang Dong-won and Kim Go-eun.

"Soul: The Time of Triangles," which has garnered attention for the collaboration between Director Kim Won-seok and Writer Park Ji-eun and the casting of Kang Dong-won and Kim Go-eun, is set to meet viewers worldwide through Netflix.

The character 'Hon (婚)' in the title 'Soul: The Time of Triangles' carries the meaning of marriage, as well as the connotation of 'Hon (昏),' the time immediately after sunset when the boundary between day and night overlaps. In that time when light and darkness become one and you and I are indistinguishable, Moo-young (Kang Dong-won) and Soo-ryun (Kim Go-eun), from two families that have been sworn enemies for a hundred years, are to marry by royal decree. This order, issued by the King who had been watching the endless conflict between the two families, shakes everything to its core and creates unexpected repercussions. The story of 'Soul: The Time of Triangles' begins at that very moment when their destinies intersect.

Gang Dong-won, who has shown a new side of himself in every project while traversing a wide range of genres including action, melodrama, thriller, and fantasy, takes on the role of Moo-young, signaling yet another variation in his acting. Moo-young is the illegitimate son of the Gang family and a figure known as the "Northern Demon"; despite possessing exceptional martial arts skills and a noble character, he lives like a shadow in the North. Gang Dong-won is expected to dramatically portray not only the action sequences but also the emotions of Moo-young as he faces a new destiny following his marriage.

Kim Go-eun, who has demonstrated the inherent charm of her characters by delicately portraying their emotions and lives across all genres and eras, plays Su-ryeon, the only daughter of the Han family. Bound by a marriage ban after failing to be selected as the Crown Princess, Su-ryeon faces a new phase in her life through an unexpected marriage to Moo-young. Anticipation is high to see what depth Kim Go-eun will add to the bright-natured character of Su-ryeon, who possesses a resilience that refuses to yield to fate despite marrying her family's enemy.

The direction is handled by Director Kim Won-seok, who has densely built character emotions and narratives through the Netflix series *When Life Gives You Tangerines* and dramas such as *Misaeng*, *Signal*, and *My Mister*. The screenplay is written by Writer Park Ji-eun, who has garnered widespread love for her vivid characters and plot developments in dramas such as *Queen of Tears*, *Crash Landing on You*, and *The Legend of the Blue Sea*, expanding the textures of romance, fantasy, and historical drama simultaneously.

'Soul: The Time of Triangles' is a romantic action historical drama that unfolds as a man and a woman from families that have been enemies for a hundred years are forced to marry by royal decree. It stars Kang Dong-won and Kim Go-eun, with the screenplay written by Park Ji-eun, writer of 'My Love from the Star,' 'Crash Landing on You,' and 'Queen of Tears,' and directed by Kim Won-seok, director of 'Misaeng,' 'Signal,' 'My Mister,' and 'When Life Gives You Tangerines.'

Reporter Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.