'The Remarried Empress' Lee Jong-suk Becomes a 'Reassuring Prince'—But Only for Shin Min-a

Photo: ACE FACTORY

Photo: ACE FACTORY

Photo: ACE FACTORY

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Jong-suk won viewers’ acclaim as a ‘reassuring prince,’ masterfully delivering the distinctive dialogue of a romance fantasy.

In episodes 5 and 6 of the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, released on the 11th, Rashta (Lee Se-young) appeared before Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), who had announced that he would find his fated pen pal, with whom he had exchanged heartfelt handwritten letters. Rashta had obtained the contents of the letters they had exchanged and was pretending to be Heinrey’s pen pal. But Heinrey, who had assumed the identity of the Queen and exchanged letters with her directly, already knew the whole truth. He pretended to fall for Rashta’s lies, only to make the situation even more precarious, heightening viewers’ anticipation for his counterattack that would turn the tables.

The decisive moment came at a meal attended by guests invited to the New Year’s celebration. With Navier (Shin Min-a), Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon), and Rashta all present, Heinrey revealed that Rashta had deceived him, humiliating her further. It was payback for deceiving him and for impersonating ‘my Queen.’ The satisfying twist, in which he let the situation escalate as if he were fooled before turning the tables in one stroke, also conveyed his affection for Navier in full, giving viewers a cathartic rush. This led to a confrontation with Sovieshu and even a duel, but the incident was brushed off as a squabble between immature men, while Rashta was branded a liar in high society.

Afterward, Heinrey made a more active effort to get closer to Navier. He revealed that he had known she was his pen pal and told her he wanted them to be friends beyond their letters, too. They promised to spend Navier’s birthday together, but when she left for the villa at Sovieshu’s suggestion, Heinrey was so heartbroken that he even sniffled back tears. His pure affection, and the way he openly showed his disappointment, made clear that his feelings for Navier were anything but casual and let viewers feel his sincerity.

When Navier returned after arguing with Sovieshu at the villa, she then heard the news that Rashta was pregnant. Even as everyone’s attention focused on the news itself, Heinrey’s thoughts were solely with Navier. He first worried about how heartbroken she must be and quietly comforted her. He was the one person she could turn to for comfort without hesitation in her most exhausting and difficult moments, a refuge who gave her room to breathe within the suffocating imperial court. Heinrey took another step toward becoming someone Navier could open her heart to and lean on. Simply having him by her side made her feel more secure; his presence steadied Navier and became a welcome source of reassurance and comfort for viewers who had been watching over her, too.

Heinrey, whose very presence is a comfort, came to life through Lee Jong-suk’s nuanced performance. Across the emotional arc of episodes 5 and 6, which moves from exhilaration and disappointment to comfort, Lee gradually deepened Heinrey’s feelings as he fell for Navier, carefully calibrating the shifts in pace and intensity. The pure happiness on his face in Navier’s presence; the tenderness that naturally entered his eyes when they were together; and the worry that filled them whenever he was concerned about her. Above all, there was the way he held back his urge to comfort her, stayed a step behind, and waited without rushing her—and the way he embraced her. Lee’s Heinrey combined the excitement of a younger, affectionate man with a reassuring steadiness. As a man devoted solely to Navier, he stayed by her side and became ‘everyone’s prince,’ someone not only Navier but all viewers wanted to lean on.

Meanwhile, Heinrey may be everyone’s prince, but he is cold only to Rashta—and Lee’s performance shone all the more in making the distinctive flavor of romance-fantasy dialogue his own. Even the formal lines of the imperial court and the genre’s characteristic way of speaking became ‘Heinrey-speak’ in Lee’s hands, delivered at an unhurried, relaxed pace. Even when exposing Rashta’s lies, he did not raise his voice; instead, he paused for a beat with a smile and pressed her into a corner. His cheeky imitation of Rashta’s way of speaking added to the satisfaction of the moment. His unshaken manner and measured pace of speech even in the face of the emperor’s warning embodied a prince’s dignity. By carefully calculating the rhythm of every line, Lee made the unfamiliar world of romance fantasy sound entirely natural to viewers, proving himself a ‘native speaker’ of the genre.

The response was enthusiastic from the moment the series premiered. Praise for Lee’s performance poured into online communities in Korea, with comments such as, ‘The way he delivers the lines and even the pacing are so relaxed—he really seems like a prince,’ and ‘Lee Jong-suk is playing a younger man, but he’s so good at being a prince.’ International viewers were equally enthusiastic, calling Heinrey ‘someone who gives Navier the love, respect, protection, and happiness she deserves.’ Global interest in the series has continued to grow. According to Disney+, in the three days following its release, The Remarried Empress became the most-watched Disney+ local original title worldwide of all time. It also ranked first among Korean content releases in at least 90 markets, from the United States to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Brazil, and continues to enjoy a global hit run.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a sweeping romance-fantasy saga about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for an escaped slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands permission to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon Ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, screenwriter of Two Outs in the Ninth Inning and The Uncanny Counter, wrote the series, and Jo Soo-won, director of I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Still 17, directed it. The Remarried Empress releases two episodes every Wednesday on Disney+, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.