Kim Jong-min Has Already Finished Preparing to Become a Dad... “I’m Studying Korean for My Son” ('2 Days & 1 Night')

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Kim Jong-min of '2 Days & 1 Night Season 4' will share an update on the special preparations he is making for his soon-to-be-born son.

The first part of a trip to Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, themed “Men Who Covet the Throne,” will be featured on the KBS2 variety show '2 Days & 1 Night Season 4' (hereafter, '2 Days & 1 Night'), which airs on the 15th.

That day, the '2 Days & 1 Night' members visit the Grass Flower Literature Museum, associated with Gongju’s poet Na Tae-ju. Before the missions get underway, as they tour the museum and take in Na Tae-ju’s signature works, including “Wildflower” and “Happiness,” Kim Jong-min shows unusual interest, drawing the other members’ attention.

Kim Jong-min laments that “many people these days don’t read literature,” then shares a surprising update: “I’ve been studying Korean lately. I’m learning spacing and spelling.” When Lee Jun asks, “For your son?” the soon-to-be father Kim Jong-min smiles shyly and agrees, creating a heartwarming moment.

Meanwhile, poet Na Tae-ju, who continues to write at the Grass Flower Literature Museum, makes a surprise appearance and astonishes the members. Viewers are left wondering what he will tell them and, in particular, what he will talk about with Kim Jong-min, who has been busy studying Korean.

The members then take on the “Status Golden Bell” mission, in which they must fill in the blanks in literary works and song lyrics. As a variety of right and wrong answers pour in, the youngest member, Lee Ki-taek, draws the others’ ire with an unexpected streak of wrong answers.

Lee Ki-taek even gets a question about a children’s song familiar to Koreans wrong, leaving the members bewildered. The members reportedly lamented, “He doesn’t know anything at all.”

Will Lee Ki-taek be able to break his ongoing streak of wrong answers and redeem himself? The outcome of the chaotic “Status Golden Bell” challenge featuring the six members will be revealed in the broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s '2 Days & 1 Night' will air at 6:10 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.