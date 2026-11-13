“I Really Like You, I’m a Fan”... Lee Sedol Meets ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung and Confesses His Fandom (‘Jobless Lee Sedol’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Lee Sedol of ‘Jobless Lee Sedol’ meets mixed martial arts (UFC) legend Chan Sung Jung and suffers a physical debacle.

The fourth episode of the KBS2 variety show ‘Jobless Lee Sedol,’ airing on the 13th, will feature Lee Sedol visiting a gym to build up his stamina. In particular, after meeting combat sports legend Chan Sung Jung, Lee says, “I really like you. I’m a fan,” expressing his admiration and promising an epic meeting between a brainpower champion and a physical powerhouse. When Jung asks, “Can I call you hyung?” Lee replies, “You can even call me ‘hey,’” making no attempt to hide his boundless fandom and drawing laughs.

The two bond over the unexpected common ground of being unemployed. “I heard you became unemployed, and I’m unemployed too. I don’t fight anymore, so you could say I’m unemployed now, too,” Jung says, sharing a sense of solidarity. He then offers to be a reassuring mentor to Lee, whose stamina is lacking: “This is my specialty, so I’d like to help.”

But once Lee’s serious training begins, unexpected hurdles arise. With “zero flexibility,” Lee leaves everyone bewildered as he stretches with his hands and feet going in different directions. Jung substantially revises Lee’s fitness program and delivers a blunt assessment that has everyone at the gym in stitches: “I’ve seen a lot of people with no athletic ability while running a gym, but Lee hyung is among the very few who stand out even among them.”

Lee, who has started exercising for the first time in his 43-year life, meets his idol, Jung. Whether he can become a champion in physical prowess as well as brainpower, and the pair’s special chemistry as they work out together, will be revealed on the broadcast of ‘Jobless Lee Sedol.’

Meanwhile, ‘Jobless Lee Sedol’ airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m. on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.