'Park Seo-jin's Younger Sister' Park Hyojung Nestles Into the Arms of a 'Younger' Bodybuilder... Smiles at His Forearm Muscles ('Mr. House Husband')

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Singer Park Seo-jin will show viewers a massive sports day he held with approximately 2,700 members of his fan club.

On the 14th, KBS2's Mr. House Husband Season 2 (hereafter Mr. House Husband) will feature Park Seo-jin hosting a sports day for members of his fan club, Datbyeol. His younger sister Park Hyojung, director Yang Chi-seung and Yang's “junior gym buddies” all turn out to support him.

At dawn that day, the siblings Park Seo-jin and Park Hyojung head to the sports field where the event will be held. They get busy setting up, and MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won gape in astonishment when they hear that approximately 2,700 people will gather from across the country. Special guest Chaeryeong of ITZY also sends Park Seo-jin a shout-out, saying, “I didn't know you were such a huge star.” Lee Yo-won adds to the surprise, saying, “I hear Park Seo-jin's fan cafe has about 72,000 members, making it the second largest after Lim Young-woong's.”

In a warm atmosphere, director Yang Chi-seung arrives with two of his “junior gym buddies.” He explains, “Last time, the Park siblings worked part-time at my Salad Bread shop, and they did a lot to promote it. Sales also surged, so I came today to repay them by becoming one of the ‘workers.’” Grateful, Park Seo-jin says, “I prepared a food truck with my own money for the fans today,” and shows them a snack truck and buffet spread that cost 40–50 million won. He then makes an impromptu promise: “If you work hard here today, I'll bring in the director's Salad Bread snack truck next year.” Yang Chi-seung works enthusiastically and also promotes his Salad Bread shop whenever he gets the chance, drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Park Hyojung develops sweet chemistry with one of Yang Chi-seung's “junior gym buddies,” who is three years younger than her. She playfully flirts with him by complimenting him, telling the “gym junior,” who calls her “noona,” that he looks like San of ATEEZ. Her gaze is also drawn to his forearm muscles on display as he works hard. Watching them, Park Seo-jin teases his sister, asking, “Are you two hitting it off?” The younger man then says, “I can easily manage a combined total of at least 500 kg across the three main lifts,” before effortlessly doing squats while holding Park Hyojung in a “princess carry,” showing off his macho appeal. Yang Chi-seung subtly tries to set them up, asking, “What do you think of my junior?” When Park Hyojung is alone with the “gym junior,” she shows her interest by asking, “So, do you have an ideal type?”

When the MCs ask Chaeryeong about her “ideal type,” she says, “I like someone who is funny and easy to talk to.” Then, as the relay race begins at the sports day, Chaeryeong reminisces, “I was always a relay runner in elementary school.” Lee Yo-won relates, “I was always picked for the relay team in elementary school, too.” But Eun Ji-won teases Lee Yo-won, asking, “You were picked because you're tall, right?” Lee admits, seemingly resigned, “That's right,” making everyone burst out laughing.

Episode 482 of KBS2's Mr. House Husband airs on the 14th at 10:40 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.