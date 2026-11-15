‘100 Days of Deception’ Kim You Jung X Jinyoung’s Hearts Connect... Jin Seon-kyu Closes In on ‘Gugukdan’

The production press conference for tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Deception’ was held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Jinyoung and Kim You Jung pose for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim You Jung and Jinyoung’s sincere feelings resonated with one another.

In episode 11 of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Deception,’ which aired on the 14th (written by Ryu Bo-Ri and directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), Kim Tae-woong and Sato Hideo (Jinyoung)’s suspicions of Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim You Jung) hardened into certainty. The shift from Geum Seo-hee and Sato Hideo to Lee Ga-gyeong and Kim Tae-woong—as the two finally set aside lies and suspicion and faced each other honestly—heightened the romantic tension.

Kim Tae-woong suspected Lee Ga-gyeong of being a spy for Gugukdan and pressed her about her identity. He then revealed his conflicted feelings toward her, saying, “I’d rather you were a spy.” Above all, after the recent bombing of the Japanese Government-General of Korea, he learned that his father and Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee) were tracking down a certain woman from Gugukdan, and could not hide his worry and anxiety. Kim Tae-woong told Lee Ga-gyeong about it and said, “You should be careful too, Ms. Geum Seo-hee.” Even Lee Ga-gyeong, who had been pretending not to know, was moved by his heartfelt words: “I want to save you.”

But after hearing about this, Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo) and Yoo Philip (LEE MU SAENG) became even more wary of Kim Tae-woong. They warned Lee Ga-gyeong, “He’s trying to make you trust him so he can catch us,” and told her not to waver or be taken in. Just then, Kim Tae-woong showed up at Heewon again without warning. Yoo Philip sat conspicuously beside Lee Ga-gyeong and engaged in a subtle battle of nerves, but Kim Tae-woong was already certain their relationship was a lie. Instead, he spoke of the resolve of those who risked their lives for independence and asked, “Do you think a person can change?” His question carried a mix of complicated emotions. When he asked her the same question, Lee Ga-gyeong looked into his eyes and replied, “Yes, I think people can change,” hinting at his own transformation.

Lee Ga-gyeong visited the shantytown for the first time in a while. As luck would have it, it was the day Kim Tae-woong was coming to teach Korean to Bang Kkot-nim (Kim Ra-hee). In yet another unexpected encounter, her name and place of origin were exposed, in addition to her identity as a spy. As Lee Ga-gyeong tried to conceal her identity and leave, Kim Tae-woong offered his hand, saying, “It’s nice to meet you, Ms. Lee Ga-gyeong,” as if they were meeting for the first time. Meanwhile, mysterious uninvited guests descended on the once-peaceful shantytown. Employees of Joil Textile, run by pro-Japanese collaborator Kim Seung-eok (Lee Ki-young), had come to deliver eviction notices to the residents.

Kim Tae-woong stepped in to stop the threats and violence against the residents and try to mediate the situation. At that moment, someone among the Joil Textile employees unexpectedly recognized him. When it came out that he was Kim Seung-eok’s son-in-law and the son of the Government-General’s chief of political affairs, the residents of the shantytown immediately turned cold toward him. Lee Ga-gyeong, who had been watching, tried to defend Kim Tae-woong, but even Lee Noma (Hong Sa-bin) hurled harsh words at him. At the end of the broadcast, Kim Tae-woong asked Lee to trust him, saying he would try to persuade company president Kim Seung-eok about the matter in Gyodang-ri. He then asked, “Lee Ga-gyeong suits you much better than Geum Seo-hee. May I call you Lee Ga-gyeong?” Realizing her feelings, Lee Ga-gyeong thought she wanted to be her true ‘self’ in front of Kim Tae-woong and replied, “Yes, Interpreter Kim Tae-woong.”

Meanwhile, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), consumed by anger, began doggedly digging into the truth. First, suspecting a connection between Yoo So-ran and Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung), he ordered an inquiry into whether anyone in Gyeam-ri knew Yoo So-ran. When Japanese police arrived, the residents sensed something suspicious and all lied, saying they did not. But, just as Sato Shinichi suspected, it emerged that Geum Seok-jung’s daughter was named Geum Seo-hee, heightening the tension. The episode also showed Sato Shinichi inviting Yoo So-ran and Yoo Philip to his official residence, foreshadowing another crisis.

Episode 11 of ‘100 Days of Deception,’ which aired that day, posted ratings of 8.7% among households in the Seoul metropolitan area, with a peak of 9.9%, and a nationwide household average of 8.0%, peaking at 9.3%. It ranked No. 1 among all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, in its time slot. It also ranked No. 1 across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, among tvN’s target demographic of men and women aged 20 to 49. (Based on Nielsen Korea’s paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.