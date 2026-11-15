Kim Ji-won Never Misses as 'Doctor X' Scores a Peak 17.3% Rating in a Triumphant Finale

A press conference for the Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia' was held on the afternoon of the 7th at SBS Hall in Mokdong, Seoul. Actor Kim Ji-won poses for photographs. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Ji-won’s choices never fail.

In the finale of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia' (hereafter 'Doctor X'; written by Pyun Sung-geun and directed by Lee Jung Rim), Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) operated on the vile devil Kim Seung-hyo (Jeon Guk-hwan), facing a final choice between avenging the children who had been sacrificed and fulfilling her duty as a doctor. The stories of characters embarking on new beginnings in their own ways added to the episode’s lingering impact.

In the finale of 'Doctor X,' which aired on the 14th, tensions ran high as Gye Su-jeong performed Kim Seung-hyo’s heart transplant. Jang Hee-sook (Lee Jung-eun), who brought Nima (Bomi Sherif) to change Gye Su-jeong’s mind, made a heartfelt appeal that reached her. In the end, Gye did not carry out the action she had planned and successfully completed the heart transplant with Jo Won-jin (Lee Jin-hee).

However, an unexpected fact came to light after the surgery: Kim Seung-hyo had become conscious during the operation, even though Gye Su-jeong and Jo Won-jin had not used the flumazenil—a drug that reverses the effect of a specific sedative to wake patients—and had returned it unused. Jo then asked Gye, “Do you believe in God?” and said it seemed God had intervened to keep her from abandoning her responsibilities as a doctor. The fact that Kim was made to face the consequences of his crimes without Gye directly harming him left a profound impression.

Toward the end of the broadcast, the characters were shown welcoming a new tomorrow through their own choices. Jang Hee-sook said she intended to return to Lagota, while Jo Won-jin decided to resign. Park Tae-kyung (Kim Woo-seok) chose the emergency medicine department where Kim Seong-jin (Heo Jun-seok) works, signaling a new beginning. Bu Seung-gwon (Son Hyun-joo) formally offered to recruit Gye Su-jeong, but instead of returning his handshake, she gave him a slight bow and walked away alone. Watching her, Jang Hee-sook cheered her on: “That’s right. This is who you are. Go, Gye Su-jeong.” The finale ended with Gye moving forward boldly.

The finale of 'Doctor X' was also the only show to see its ratings rise amid intensifying competition for viewers, posting a peak rating of 17.3%, 15.2% nationwide and 14.5% in the Seoul metropolitan area. It ranked an overwhelming No. 1 not only in its time slot but among all programs broadcast on all channels that week. From its premiere to its finale, 'Doctor X' never once surrendered the top spot, holding on to No. 1 in miniseries ratings across all channels for every episode. Ratings among viewers aged 20 to 49 averaged 5.3% and peaked at 6.51%, making it No. 1 among all programs across all channels and leaving it without a rival in either ratings or buzz. After commanding an overwhelming presence throughout its run, 'Doctor X' continued its unrivaled hit streak through the very end, delivering a spectacular finale.

Here, we look back at the notable achievements of 'Doctor X,' which left a deep impression with Gye Su-jeong’s unwavering belief in protecting life, the characters’ growth and each of their new beginnings.

▶ The 'Doctor X' phenomenon reaches full force

'Doctor X' surged from its premiere, sweeping ratings, buzz and global success indicators. Its first episode posted a peak rating of 12.9% and a nationwide rating of 11.4%, breaking into double digits and marking an unprecedented start as the highest-rated miniseries premiere of 2026. By its sixth episode, it had reached a peak rating of 21.3% and a nationwide rating of 19.5%, entering the top five among SBS’s highest-rated Friday-Saturday dramas of all time. It also firmly held the No. 1 spot in weekly combined ratings for six consecutive weeks, maintaining its overwhelming success with every episode. The show generated plenty of buzz as well. It ranked No. 1 overall in Gallup Korea’s survey of “Koreans’ Favorite Broadcast and Video Programs in October 2026.” Just three days after its release, it topped Netflix’s global non-English TV shows chart, then stayed in the top five for five consecutive weeks despite a wave of new releases from around the world. With domestic ratings and buzz as well as global success, it completed the undeniable 'Doctor X' phenomenon. (Nielsen Korea/Gallup Korea/Tudum)

▶ Breaking the mold of traditional medical dramas

'Doctor X' went beyond the hospital romances and formulaic humanism repeated by traditional medical dramas, taking a bold scalpel to the conflicts and injustices surrounding the hospital as an institution. Rather than turning away from the irrationality and contradictions viewers might encounter in real life, it wove them into the story and raised weighty questions, while giving them a distinctive twist through the genre of medical noir. The exploits of Gye Su-jeong, a “medical dark hero” who refuses to compromise with injustice and fights to save patients’ lives with her exceptional surgical skills, added both satisfying moments and thrilling catharsis to the tense story. Combining a sharp eye on reality with genre imagination, and a weighty message with the pleasures of popular entertainment, 'Doctor X' forged a new kind of medical noir distinct from traditional medical dramas and left a bold mark.

▶ Kim Ji-won delivers a career-defining role

Kim Ji-won radiated an irreplaceable presence as Gye Su-jeong, a genius surgeon who knows neither failure nor compromise. She brought to life Gye’s charisma as she confronts the power structures and injustices within the hospital through sheer surgical prowess, and delivered lines that struck at the heart of injustice with a lower voice and crisp diction, giving viewers a satisfying sense of catharsis. While convincingly portraying Gye’s unwavering belief that patients’ lives come first, Kim also brought out her growth as she moved beyond trying to shoulder everything alone and began working together with her colleagues. Through her profound acting skills and delicate expression, Kim created another career-defining character and won over viewers in Korea and around the world with Gye Su-jeong, giving the “medical dark hero” a fresh new face.

▶ The 'Guseoda Avengers' who won widespread acclaim

The powerful performances of the trusted cast—including Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo, Kim Woo-seok, Lee Jin-hee, Kim Young-min, Lee Sung-wook, Kwon Seung-woo and Heo Jun-seok—were also a key force behind 'Doctor X.' The characters brought variety to the drama with their distinct personalities and stories: Jang Hee-sook, Gye Su-jeong’s steadfast mentor and support; Bu Seung-gwon, who struggles to protect the hospital; Park Tae-kyung, who grows alongside Gye; and Jo Won-jin, whose judgment is cool but whose heart is warm, along with Do Yun-sik, Bae Heung-gon, Ma Seong-gyu and Kim Seong-jin. They sometimes clashed and sometimes influenced one another. In particular, the “Guseoda Avengers” came together, putting aside their individual interests to save a child’s life, delivering both moving emotion and thrilling catharsis. The cast’s solid acting and seamless chemistry brought the diverse characters’ stories and relationships, as well as their moving moments, convincingly to life, creating remarkable synergy and drawing viewers even further into the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.