'DUI' Go Kyung-pyo's Scenes Cut Entirely From Hangout with Yoo—Can Kim Hee-sun Help Ease the Backlash?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Hangout with Yoo, thrown into crisis by actor Go Kyung-pyo's DUI, drew attention when it returned to viewers after urgently cutting all of his footage.

On the 14th, MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation) variety show Hangout with Yoo featured a segment exploring the songs the successful applicants for the '95 Seoul Song Festival hoped to perform, as well as a meeting with the festival's MCs. In particular, Kim Hee-sun, an '90s icon, raised expectations by showing her strong enthusiasm for the festival.

With everyone's song choices revealed, an idea emerged to form groups with unusual combinations, since group activities were especially popular in the 1990s. When Choi Yena looked for a male partner to sing “Angel Without Wings (Roo'ra)” with her, Lee Sun-min and Kwak Beom danced and shook their hips to make an enthusiastic pitch. And when Lee Kyu-hyung said he wanted to perform “Last Festival (Seo Taiji and Boys),” he had everyone laughing by angling for a spot in the group and asking, “Don't you need someone on the side?”

The TOP 5 songs from 1990 to 1995 that viewers wanted to hear again were also announced. Among them, “gamedian” (singer + comedian) Yoo Yeong U took on the No. 1 song, “A Study in Memory (Exhibition).” Yoo proudly showed off his vocal skills in front of renowned senior singers and earned a standing ovation. Yoo Jae-suk marveled, “That's incredible guts.” Lee So-ra said, “You're really good. You definitely need guts,” while Gummy applauded Yoo's impromptu ad-libs, saying, “That was so cool. It was shocking.”

One notable detail was that Go Kyung-pyo, one of the successful applicants for the '95 Seoul Song Festival, was nowhere to be seen. Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go was driving his car while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck working on the road. A breathalyzer test by police who responded to the scene found that Go's blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license revocation, sparking controversy. His agency, CLN Company, also issued an apology, saying, “We sincerely apologize to those who were harmed in Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident. Go acknowledges his wrongdoing and is deeply reflecting on it. He will humbly accept any decisions made going forward and fulfill his responsibilities, including helping those affected recover from their losses.”

Go Kyung-pyo has had to suspend all activities amid the DUI controversy. Hangout with Yoo, the first variety show to take a direct hit from the scandal, immediately cut all of his footage, easing viewers' discomfort.

Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae then set out to recruit '90s icon Kim Hee-sun as an MC. Appearing in a power-shoulder outfit, Kim recounted how she had jumped to conclusions when she was contacted about joining the festival, making everyone laugh: “I thought I was going to sing. I even looked up '90s hit songs on my own, wondering what I should sing.”

Kim Hee-sun showed off her still-beautiful looks and candid wit. Yoo Jae-suk marveled, “You defy time. You don't age,” while Joo Woo-jae said, “You'd be No. 1 even if you debuted now.” Asked how she stays in shape, Kim replied, “I guess I get procedures, right?” making everyone laugh. Then, acknowledging that she had been too honest, she added, “My nickname is 'Cinderella.' Even when I'm stressed, I don't stay up past midnight.”

Kim Hee-sun's almost-syndrome-level popularity, which dominated the 1990s, was also highlighted. Fashion items she made popular—including scrunchies, which generated 4 billion won in sales at the time, pastel headbands and X-shaped hair clips—drew attention. Her past as someone who never missed a chance to have fun, even when busy, was also revealed. Yoo Jae-suk recalled, “As I remember it, I think she used to go out and have fun all over the place,” and shared how he was surprised to find Kim in the room next door at a karaoke bar after just seeing her on a live TV broadcast.

Heo Kyung-hwan, who had a special memory with Kim Hee-sun, shared a story from his school days. He brought out an old photo of himself getting Kim's autograph when he was in middle school. He then asked, “You remember, right, noona?” and made everyone laugh by breaking into a sweat in front of the nostalgic “book-cover noona” he had idolized. Joo Woo-jae also shyly expressed his admiration for her, and Kim found it cute when she heard that he had been in elementary school at the time, saying, “You were just a baby.”

Finally, Yoo Jae-suk tried to gauge Kim Hee-sun's interest, saying, “Back then, MCs sometimes opened the show by singing.” Kim seemed intrigued and went on to ask, “Do I have to wear a wig, too?” Haha suggested Kim's then-fashionable “Niagara Falls hair,” leaving viewers wondering whether they will get to see her at the festival.

Fueled by strong viewer interest, Hangout with Yoo set a new ratings high for the year. The broadcast posted household ratings of 6.5% nationwide and 6.5% in the Seoul metropolitan area, along with a 4.2% rating among viewers aged 20 to 54, continuing its run as Saturday's No. 1 variety show. The highest-rated minute came as Yoo Jae-suk recounted spotting Kim Hee-sun at a karaoke bar. Her lively spirit, acknowledged even by “Apgujeong rascal” Yoo, was revealed to viewers and brought laughter. The minute-by-minute rating peaked at 7.9%. (Nielsen Korea, Seoul metropolitan area)

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.