From Ganadi Lookalike to Bu Seung-gwon: Son Hyun-joo Delivers a New Career-Defining Role in 'Doctor X'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Son Hyun-joo, who drew attention for his striking resemblance to the popular character Ganadi, has delivered a new career-defining role in 'Doctor X'.

In SBS's Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor X', which concluded on the 14th, Son Hyun-joo played Bu Seung-gwon, director of Guseo University Hospital, and led the drama. As the head responsible for running the hospital, he realistically portrayed a character with cool-headed judgment and a strong sense of responsibility, leaving a deep impression through the finale.

In the final episode, Bu Seung-gwon set out to get to the bottom of allegations surrounding a medical accident that occurred after an organ transplant operation. When a patient complained of extreme pain after becoming conscious during surgery, he asked the medical team in charge to explain what had happened and tried to handle the situation carefully as hospital director.

He went on to take steps to minimize gaps in medical care even as the hospital faced the threat of closure. Bu Seung-gwon proposed that Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) join the hospital as a full-fledged doctor, saying he would ensure she could work at the main hospital even if this one closed. The moment revealed his resolve to secure capable medical staff and protect the environment for treating patients despite the hospital's uncertain future.

Son Hyun-joo portrayed Bu Seung-gwon with his characteristically restrained acting and steady delivery. From his firm stance toward the medical staff to his practical concern for the hospital's future, he delicately conveyed how the character's emotions shifted with each situation, making the role more convincing. Rather than exaggerating his emotions, he revealed Bu Seung-gwon's complex inner world through subtle changes in his gaze, tone of voice, and facial expressions, demonstrating the depth of experience of a veteran actor.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.