'Doctor X' Kim Woo-seok Makes His Mark on Viewers as Dr. Gye's Biggest Fan—Could There Be Another Character Who Grows Like This?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Woo-seok won viewers’ affection as a character with a compelling growth arc.

In SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia (hereafter Doctor X), which ended on the 14th, Kim Woo-seok played Park Tae-kyung, a new intern doctor at Guseo University Hospital, adding energy to the drama through its finale. The story traced his journey as he overcame past pain, completed his internship safely and took a step forward as a doctor. It also left a deep, lingering impression through the wounds he carried inside and his efforts to overcome them.

The episode revealed Park Tae-kyung’s painful past, instantly changing the mood of the drama. The truth came out that he had been victimized by Kim Seung-hyo (Jeon Guk-hwan) as a child. As Park looked at Kim Seung-hyo lying in a hospital bed as a patient, recalling the past and welling up with tears as long-suppressed anger surfaced, the scene evoked sympathy. The revelation that beneath the “sunny goof” who had always made those around him laugh with his positive attitude lay pain he had hidden for a long time captured viewers’ attention. In particular, the tremor in his eyes and the hardening of his expression when he learned that there were children suffering the same kind of harm as he had conveyed the full weight of the reality facing Park Tae-kyung and deeply moved viewers.

Above all, the scene in which he pleaded with Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) to fail Kim Seung-hyo’s surgery marked the height of his inner conflict. His desperate plea—“Could you fail the surgery for me just this once? Could you fail just one time?”—revealed the profound turmoil confronting Park Tae-kyung, who had always put patients first and valued his convictions as a doctor. With a trembling voice and an expression that showed him struggling to hold back his emotions, Kim Woo-seok portrayed Park Tae-kyung’s complicated feelings without exaggeration, drawing viewers further into the drama.

Park Tae-kyung then showed further growth by opening up to his parents about the past he had kept hidden for so long. Rather than bear the painful memories alone, he chose to tell his family about his wounds and face them. That choice was an act of courage that would allow him to reflect on himself and move forward, as well as an important turning point. Kim Woo-seok brought more than just sadness to the role; by capturing the character’s resolve to overcome his wounds and take another step forward, he added authenticity to Park Tae-kyung’s story.

Throughout Doctor X, Kim Woo-seok naturally moved between the many sides of Park Tae-kyung, from his bright, lovable demeanor early in the drama to his firm convictions and deep inner pain, bringing depth to the character. His boundless respect and trust for Gye Su-jeong brought out his endearing side as Dr. Gye’s devoted fan, while his sincerity toward patients and determination to uphold his principles showed his sense of responsibility as a doctor. When interacting with colleagues and patients, his characteristic cheerful energy brought the drama to life. By seamlessly connecting the character’s contrasting sides, Kim Woo-seok portrayed Park Tae-kyung as more than just a cheerful new intern—as a character with a wide range of appeal—and left a deep impression.

His contribution to the drama’s buzz is also noteworthy. Kim Woo-seok ranked No. 1 for two consecutive weeks in Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex drama search-issue keyword rankings, then maintained a high ranking throughout the show’s run, earning steady interest from viewers. Despite this being his first foray into the medical genre, he drew attention to his acting, his character’s appeal and the public’s interest, once again proving his competitiveness as an actor.

Through Doctor X, Kim Woo-seok added depth to his familiar bright image and showed that he has the solid ability to convincingly portray characters with a wide emotional range. Having created another signature role with this drama, he has viewers eagerly anticipating what new side of himself he will show next.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.