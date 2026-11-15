'100 Days of Deception' Kim Hyun-joo and LEE MU SAENG Connect... Even a Kiss Poster

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actors Kim Hyun-joo and LEE MU SAENG have shared their true feelings with each other, while attention is focused on what kind of catastrophe Jin Seon-kyu’s dangerous invitation will bring about.

Ahead of the 12th episode of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Deception’ (written by Ryu Bo-Ri, directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), the production team on the 15th released images of Lee Ga-kyung (Kim You Jung) preparing for D-Day of a new operation and Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo), Yu Philip (LEE MU SAENG) and Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu) facing one another while concealing their different intentions.

In the previous episode, Lee Ga-kyung, Kim Tae-woong and Sato Hideo (Jinyoung) finally called one another by their real names and confronted feelings they could no longer hide. Convinced that Lee Ga-kyung was an undercover agent, Kim Tae-woong told her that his father and Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee) were tracking a woman from Gukukdan. In the wake of the bombing at the Japanese Government-General of Korea, Sato Shinichi had been consumed by anger and investigating the hidden truth. Then, during inquiries in Gyeam-ri to confirm the relationship between Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung) and Yoo So-ran, they uncovered a decisive clue: his daughter’s name was Geum Seo-hui. Sato Shinichi heightened the tension with his suspicious move of inviting Yoo So-ran and Yu Philip to his residence.

Meanwhile, the newly released photos show a solemn atmosphere at an operations meeting attended by Lee Ga-kyung and the members gathered at Gukukdan’s hideout. Lee Ga-kyung now leads the operation, showing how much she has grown as an undercover agent. Trust has also begun to show in the eyes of members who were once full of distrust and suspicion. The opportunity they have chosen for their next operation is the dinner to which Sato Shinichi has invited them. In an earlier preview, Lee Ga-kyung says, “A pneumatic tube? There’s more than enough room for a bomb in one,” offering a glimpse of a new plan using the tubes and heightening curiosity. It is unclear what other trap Sato Shinichi may have set, but Yoo So-ran and Yu Philip risk their lives to enter his residence. A perilous tension hangs over the lavish dinner table, leaving viewers holding their breath.

The kiss poster of Yoo So-ran and Yu Philip, released alongside the photos, is also drawing attention. In the previous episode, Yu Philip finally broke down in tears as Yoo So-ran once again spoke of their final goodbye. Yoo So-ran, who had never shown her emotions before, was the first to approach and kiss him when she saw his tears. The poster, capturing the tender moment between them, brings their complicated and subtle feelings back to mind. In particular, the words, “Even after everything is over... I hope you’ll be by my side,” express the couple’s desperate wish to be together in the end, as they fight for their lives at every turn, adding to the poignancy.

The production team of ‘100 Days of Deception’ said, “In episode 12, airing today (the 15th), Gukukdan’s bombing operation will unfold using a pneumatic tube connecting the Japanese Government-General of Korea and Sato Shinichi’s residence. As two operations intersect at different locations at the same time, an unexpected variable will heighten the tension even further.”

Meanwhile, episode 12 of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special project weekend drama ‘100 Days of Deception’ will air tonight (the 15th) at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.