Lee Jung-hyun-I’s Shocking Confession: ‘I’m Thinking of Quitting Acting’... His Story of Preparing to Apply for a Job at a Major Corporation (‘Malja Show’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Professor Seo Kyoung-duk, an expert on promoting Korea, and actor Lee Jung-hyun-I will join ‘Malja Show’ as guests.

KBS2’s ‘Malja Show,’ airing on the 16th, will feature a special episode titled ‘People We Can’t Forget.’ The show will make time to talk about people we can’t forget and people we want to meet again. This special episode will welcome Professor Seo Kyoung-duk, who has traveled the world for 30 years to share Korea’s history and culture, and actor Lee Jung-hyun-I, a ‘born-and-bred Korean’ often mistaken for Japanese, for a lively conversation.

On the show, Professor Seo Kyoung-duk will recall what led him to pursue a career as an ‘expert on promoting Korea.’ He will share how, while backpacking across Europe in the 1990s to broaden his horizons, he was mistaken for Chinese and Japanese. ‘Those experiences led me to decide that I would do meaningful work to promote Korea’s history and culture,’ he says, and will recount how, in 1996, he and around 300 other Koreans staged a flash mob, chanting ‘Long live Korea!’ three times in the square in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Professor Seo Kyoung-duk says, ‘I was often invited to appear on shows for March 1 Independence Movement Day, Liberation Day and Memorial Day. But Malja Show is the first variety show in South Korea to shine a spotlight on these days.’ He will reveal why he readily accepted the invitation, saying, ‘I’d set everything else aside to appear.’ He will also clear up misconceptions and share facts about Dokdo, then surprise everyone by suggesting to ‘Grandma Malja,’ Kim Young-hee, that they put on a Dokdo Day special on Dokdo next year.

Actor Lee Jung-hyun-I says he has often been mistaken for Japanese since appearing in the drama ‘Mr. Sunshine.’ This is because of his impressive Japanese skills, but Lee is descended from a family of people recognized for their service to the country. In particular, he shares memories of his maternal grandfather, saying, ‘My maternal grandfather was a Korean War veteran.’ The family history he shares is expected to add emotional resonance to the broadcast.

Lee Jung-hyun-I also makes the shocking confession that he recently considered quitting acting. ‘I wanted to get married early, but acting isn’t a stable profession,’ he says. ‘I got tired of the uncertainty. A job posting from a major corporation happened to come up, so I even submitted an application.’ What happened next will be revealed on the show.

Lee Jung-hyun-I also reveals that he is a ‘versatile actor’ who has steadily amassed as many as 22 certifications, from a sports-for-all instructor qualification to one for forklift operation. The demanding life behind his 22 certifications will be revealed.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘Malja Show’ will air on Monday the 16th at 9:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.