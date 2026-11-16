'100 Days of Deception' Jin Seon-kyu Is So Vile, So Vile... Taunts National Salvation Corps' Kim Hyun-joo and LEE MU SAENG, Holding Their Lives in His Hands

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu froze viewers with a chilling psychological battle to round up members of the National Salvation Corps.

In episode 12 of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 100 Days of Deception (written by Ryu Bo-Ri and directed by Yoo In-shik and Yunjin Kim), which aired on the 15th, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu) invited Soran (Kim Hyun-joo) and Philip (LEE MU SAENG) to a dinner at the official residence. He greeted them with a bright smile, but police officers carrying pistols were disguised as servants throughout the residence.

When Philip tried to look around the official residence first, Sato led them to the dining room, saying, “I’ve prepared some fine liquor for today. Please, let’s eat first.” Even when Philip tried to head toward the study again, Sato stopped him from leaving the table, saying, “Didn’t I just tell you? I said I had something prepared.”

When the meal began, Sato brought up loach-and-tofu soup. He explained that loaches burrow into tofu to escape the hot water, only to end up cooking inside it, then watched Soran’s reaction as he asked, “Do you understand, madam?” He then picked up rice cakes brought from Gyeam-ri and began recounting, one by one, what had happened there 13 years earlier. It was the story of a man who had not revealed his comrades’ names even when a gun was pointed at his daughter.

Sato mimed pointing a gun at Soran with his finger without losing his smile. After telling her that the man had spoken only after losing his daughter, he mocked the man’s choice, saying, “What a pointless thing, don’t you think?” When Soran quoted, “Heaven’s net is vast, yet lets nothing escape,” conveying that evil deeds always carry a price, Sato shot back, “If you overstep without knowing your place, you’re the one who ends up caught in heaven’s net first.” After hearing Soran’s words, Jin Seon-kyu paused briefly before delivering a warning in a low voice. Sato’s cruelty in calmly invoking even the pain of a father who had lost his daughter fueled viewers’ anger.

As the dinner continued, Sato’s plan to make arrests also came to light. He had earlier ordered Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee) to arrest Geum Seo-hee, and when told there was not enough evidence, he declared, “The name Geum Seo-hee itself is evidence.” Sato had pieced together the connection between the two from the fact that Geum Seok-jung’s wife had named Ga-gyeong (Kim You Jung) after her deceased daughter. He tried to gauge Soran and Philip’s reactions to the news of Geum Seo-hee’s arrest.

In front of the two, Sato announced that Geum Seo-hee appeared to be a spy and had been arrested, and informed them that their homes would also be searched. He then calmly asked, “You two have nothing to do with this matter anyway, do you?” before asking again with a sharp look, “Or do you?” In a brief moment, Jin Seon-kyu shifted his tone and gaze, conveying Sato’s determination to miss none of the other person’s slightest reactions.

But Sato grew furious when the face of the woman Fukuda had brought in was revealed. Instead of Ga-gyeong, whom he had been waiting for, the person before him was Yamada (Kouri Yuka). When the phone rang again, Sato recalled Soran and Philip’s reactions when the device had been opened earlier and realized that the two had been involved in an assassination plot targeting him. He soon realized that his daughter Hanako (Ooi Kiko) was in the study and sprang to his feet. Soran and Philip also rushed into the study, and just as Sato reached the door, the device exploded before his eyes.

Jin Seon-kyu meticulously portrayed Sato’s composure as he controlled the long dinner, his mounting anger when the plan went awry, and his panic when he sensed his daughter was in danger. Sato had called another father’s loss “a pointless thing,” yet rushed desperately to the study where his own daughter was—a contrast that made clear just how lightly he had treated other people’s pain.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.