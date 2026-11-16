ATEEZ's Choi San Finally Set to Appear on Radio Star to Directly Explain the 'Northern Grand Duke' Story

A press conference marking the release of ATEEZ's 15th mini-album 'Golden Hour: Part 6 (GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6)' was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ's San poses for photos. Gangnam — Reporter

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] ATEEZ member Choi San is finally set to appear on Radio Star.

According to Sportschosun, Choi San recently finished filming MBC's variety show Radio Star. The recording reportedly took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

This is the first time an ATEEZ member has appeared on Radio Star. Although Choi San had not appeared on the show himself until now, several guests have brought him up, and he has made a distinctive impression.

On a broadcast in July, model and TV personality Lee Hye Jung drew attention when she confessed to being a fan of Choi San. At the time, she said, “I’ve never liked an idol before, but lately I’ve fallen completely for Choi San’s charms.” She said she had become so fond of him while looking up his videos that he even appeared in her dreams. She also amused viewers by saying she could see Choi San in her husband, actor Lee Hee-jun.

In August, comedian Yoo Yeong U also unveiled “Belly Grand Duke,” a parody of Choi San’s “Northern Grand Duke” challenge. The following month, actress Kim Jung-nan revealed her extraordinary enthusiasm for ATEEZ. Kim, who said she had kept an eye on the group since its debut, shared the story of being invited to a concert and attending, showing herself to be a “successful fan.”

Most recently, on a broadcast on the 11th, Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim shared how he had been given the nickname “Northern Grand Duke” before Choi San.

Having been mentioned several times on Radio Star even before his appearance, Choi San is now stepping into the studio himself, drawing interest in what he will say and what kind of variety-show skills he will show.

With the success of ATEEZ’s previous release “Bad,” Choi San in particular helped raise the group’s public profile. He dominated algorithms across various platforms with the “Bad” challenge and also gained the nickname “Northern Grand Duke.”

Building on this momentum, ATEEZ has continued to pursue variety-show appearances alongside its new album promotions. After appearing on JTBC’s Knowing Bros on the 14th, the group met viewers through JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator on the 15th. It will also appear on MBC’s long-running talk show Radio Star, where it is expected to show off its sharpened variety-show skills.

At a press conference for ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album held on the 12th, Choi San also said, “I’m having days that feel like a dream. When I went to film variety shows or interviews, I often had to explain how successful the group was overseas. But now, when I say ATEEZ, everyone recognizes us right away.” He said he could feel the group’s growing recognition.

ATEEZ released its 15th mini-album, “Golden Hour: Part 6,” on the 13th and is promoting the title track “Up.” The new album topped Hanteo Chart’s real-time album chart and Circle Chart’s real-time retail album chart, as well as iTunes Top Albums charts in several countries and regions, including Taiwan, Türkiye and Finland. The title track “Up” also reached the upper ranks of iTunes Top Songs charts in Austria, Belarus, Peru and other countries.

The broadcast date for MBC’s Radio Star episode featuring Choi San has not yet been determined.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.