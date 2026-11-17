◇ ‘The Ballad of Us 2.’ Image source: Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Im Bada and Heo Chae-min of SBS’s ‘The Ballad of Us 2’ broke through the seemingly insurmountable 140-vote barrier, earning 149 votes and advancing straight to the semifinals. With the passing threshold raised, the two set a score just one vote short of the perfect 150, captivating the Top 100 Ears with a duet that brought Cha Tae-hyun and Moon Geun-young to tears. The program held on to first place in its time slot for seven consecutive weeks and the top spot among Monday variety shows overall.

On ‘The Ballad of Us 2,’ which aired on the 16th, contestants took the stage with the Top 100 Ears representatives’ favorite ballads on the first day of the third-round duet mission. The broadcast recorded a 5.7% household rating in the Seoul metropolitan area, with its peak minute-by-minute rating reaching 6.1%. Its rating among viewers aged 20–49 was 1.7% for the second part, earning it first place in its time slot for seven consecutive weeks and the top spot among Monday variety shows overall. (According to Nielsen Korea)

The third round was a duet mission in which two contestants, matched by the Top 100 Ears representatives themselves, formed a team. A score of at least 140 votes from the 150 Top 100 Ears guaranteed a place in the semifinals, while a score of at least 100 qualified contestants to advance.

The first performers, Cha Min-ju and Min Ji-yu, chose Jang Hye-jin’s ‘Beautiful Days,’ a favorite of Joo Woo-jae, and won praise for their beautiful harmonies. Next, Kim Su-a and Han Roy passionately performed Harim’s ‘Love Is Forgotten Through Another Love,’ a favorite of Jung Jae-hyung, delicately conveying the emotions of a breakup. They earned 120 votes, boosting their chances of reaching the semifinals.

The team that drew the most attention was Im Bada and Heo Chae-min. They took the stage with ‘As Time Goes By,’ a favorite of Moon Geun-young. Moon Geun-young and Cha Tae-hyun expressed a special fondness for the song, saying it held memories of the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk. After the performance, Moon said, “Thank you so much for singing each note with such care,” and Cha also said, “Thank you for making us think of Joo-hyuk hyung,” expressing how moved he was. Im Bada and Heo Chae-min earned 149 of the 150 votes from the Top 100 Ears, securing their place in the semifinals and proving their mettle as strong contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, in the second round, Kim Hae-rim, who sang Boohwal’s ‘Lonely Night,’ and Ryu Da-eun, who performed Light & Salt’s ‘A Letter to You,’ each won their match. Later, four contestants among those eliminated—Park Ye-seung, Heo Chae-min, Lee Yu-bin and Kim Seon-eum—were given another chance to advance, bringing the total number of contestants moving on to the third round to 18.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.