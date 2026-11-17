Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Shim Hyung-tak’s son Haru shows off the makings of a “20-month-old gourmet” in Japan, his mother Saya’s hometown.

The 644th episode of KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” airing on the 18th, is titled “All Right, Let’s Go! Toward Happiness.” Haru, Shim Hyung-tak’s son, enjoys a special trip with his maternal grandfather in his mother Saya’s hometown.

That day, Haru visits his maternal grandfather’s noodle factory, which boasts a 120-year history, and shows off his unmatched “noodle-spoon” swagger. As he tours the factory with his grandfather, Haru strides solemnly through every corner, revealing his cute “heir” side. When freshly made noodles appear, Haru flicks his tongue and gets his mukbang underway, drawing laughs.

Haru is captivated by Hōtō, a noodle dish made by his maternal grandfather. Showing off his adorable “crucian carp lips” as he slurps up the noodles, Haru wows everyone with noodle-slurping skills on a par with a vacuum cleaner. His grandfather’s smile stretches from ear to ear as Haru makes the noodles disappear in no time with a satisfied look on his face.

Haru then shows off the makings of a “20-month-old gourmet,” trying beef tongue after tasting Wagyu for the first time. Skillfully using both hands to fill his mouth with Wagyu, he gets his meat mukbang underway.

Haru then draws attention by taking on “beef tongue,” which many meat lovers cannot eat. Unlike Shim Hyung-tak, who cannot eat even a single piece, Haru tries beef tongue for the first time and exclaims, “Wow!” He then buries his nose in the plate and devours the meat in a full-fledged mukbang. Watching him, his maternal grandfather says, “Saya likes beef tongue best, too,” unable to hide his delight at his daughter and grandson having such similar tastes. A friend of his grandfather also reportedly exclaimed, “He’s just like Saya when she was little,” admiring how much Haru looks like his mother. Viewers can watch Haru’s adorable mukbang parade, as he takes in everything from his grandfather’s 120-year-old noodle factory to his mother’s regular restaurant, on “The Return of Superman.”

KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.