'Just Makeup' Season 2 MCs. Taeyeon, YoonA, NAYEON, Jang Do-yeon, and Winter (from left). Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] 'Just Makeup,' which was led by Lee Hyori alone, is returning this time with five MCs. Taeyeon, Winter, Jang Do-yeon, NAYEON, and Lim Yoona have formed a new MC lineup and will host the bigger K-beauty survival show.

Coupang Play's variety show 'Just Makeup' Season 2 raised anticipation for the new season on the 17th by unveiling a poster and teaser featuring its five MCs: Taeyeon, Winter, Jang Do-yeon, NAYEON, and Lim Yoona.

'Just Makeup' is a survival variety show in which makeup artists representing K-beauty compete solely on their makeup skills. Season 1 sparked a global sensation and ranked No. 1 in viewer satisfaction for variety shows (Consumer Insight) and among Coupang Play's most popular titles for five consecutive weeks.

Unlike Season 1, where Lee Hyori served as the sole MC, Season 2 is shifting to a five-MC format. Singer Taeyeon, aespa's Winter, TWICE's NAYEON, actress Lim Yoona, and TV personality Jang Do-yeon are joining the show and are expected to lead the competition with their individual personalities and perspectives.

The individual posters released show each of the five MCs with a makeup tool, including mascara, lipstick, a pencil, a puff, and eyeliner. They all feature the pink brush that symbolizes the program, while different tools are arranged in each poster to express the personalities of the five MCs.

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

Photo courtesy of Coupang Play

The teaser featuring all five MCs, released alongside the posters, also offered a first look at the new hosts. While Season 1 focused on the contestants' competition, with Lee Hyori hosting alone, Season 2 is expected to add to the excitement of the survival show through the five MCs' varied perspectives and reactions.

The scale of the competition is also drawing attention. A total of 60 contestants will compete in their makeup skills this season, and four judges will evaluate their work. With the five MCs joining in, the contestants' fierce competition and the hosts' diverse reactions as they watch are expected to be new highlights for viewers.

'Just Makeup' Season 2 will premiere on Coupang Play at 5 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.