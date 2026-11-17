From left: Jang Sung-kyu, Choi Soo-young, and Moon Sang-min. Photo courtesy of SM C&C, Saram Entertainment, and Awesome ENT.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu and actors Choi Soo-young and Moon Sang-min will host the 2026 KBS Drama Awards together.

KBS has confirmed Jang Sung-kyu, Choi Soo-young, and Moon Sang-min as hosts of the 2026 KBS Drama Awards, which will be broadcast live on Thursday, December 31. Jang and Moon will continue as hosts from last year, while Choi joins the team for the first time, and the three will lead the year-end ceremony.

Actors from across KBS dramas this year, from epic dramas and miniseries to weekend dramas, daily dramas, and one-act dramas, will gather at the 2026 KBS Drama Awards. The ceremony will bring 2026 to a close by looking back with viewers on memorable scenes from works that brought laughter and comfort to home audiences and left a lasting impression.

Jang Sung-kyu will continue his longstanding association with the KBS Drama Awards, serving as an MC for four consecutive years since 2023. Having honed his hosting skills across variety, current affairs, and educational programming, he is set to lead the 2026 KBS Drama Awards once again this year with his trademark wit and quick thinking.

This year, Choi Soo-young appeared in the film 'OK! MADAM: BON VOYAGE' and the play 'The Merchant of Venice,' taking on a wide range of work across screen and stage. After showcasing her many sides in a variety of projects and broadening her work as an actor, she has joined as the lead of KBS2's new weekend drama 'I've Been to School,' scheduled to air in 2027, signaling yet another transformation in her acting. Her bright, upbeat energy and witty banter are also set to bring lively energy to the 2026 KBS Drama Awards.

Moon Sang-min, who is serving as an MC for the third consecutive year, delivered a slyly charming romance and a nuanced dual-role performance in KBS2's 'To My Beloved Thief,' playing Prince Yi Yeol, Grand Prince Dowol. In particular, he was praised as the 'undisputed rom-com prince' for naturally portraying everything from playful back-and-forth with Nam Ji-hyun to a tender emotional arc. Anticipation is building over how Moon, who has made a mark in dramas and films this year, will work with Jang Sung-kyu and Choi Soo-young at the year-end awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, the 2026 KBS Drama Awards, hosted by Jang Sung-kyu, Moon Sang-min, and newcomer Choi Soo-young, will be broadcast live on Thursday, December 31.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.