Image source: CivilNet

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Guests on a political debate program on Armenia’s public broadcaster shocked viewers by exchanging profanities and even coming to blows. Although the program had been pre-recorded, the broadcaster aired the brawl without editing it out.

According to the UK outlet The Sun, CivilNet and other Armenian media, journalist Boris Murazhi and political commentator Harutyun Mkrtchyan clashed on the 15th (local time) on The Great Debate, a political debate program on Armenia’s public broadcaster 1TV.

The program was discussing the opposition’s political activities and alliances. During the debate, Mkrtchyan asked Murazhi about his relationship with former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, implying that they might have had an inappropriate personal relationship.

Mkrtchyan reportedly took issue with Murazhi’s political beliefs and connections, calling him a “political prostitute.” Murazhi strongly objected to the remark, and the two exchanged profanities and insults.

The heated argument eventually turned physical. Murazhi got up from the debate table, approached Mkrtchyan and swung at him. The two then grappled violently, throwing punches at each other and grabbing each other by the neck.

The host rushed in to try to stop them, but the situation did not quickly calm down. Eventually, the production crew and other guests intervened and pulled the two apart.

The broadcaster’s decision to air the footage also fueled controversy. The program had been pre-recorded, not broadcast live, but the broadcaster aired the guests’ profanity and scenes of violence without cutting them.

The Television and Radio Commission of Armenia expressed concern that the public broadcaster had aired verbal abuse and scenes of violence without editing them out.

The local outlet CivilNet also reported an expert’s view that the incident illustrated political polarization in Armenian society.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.