The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. Son Suk-ku and Eita Nagayama pose for photos. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] An unprecedented project in which Son Suk-ku, one of Korea’s leading actors, and Eita Nagayama, one of Japan’s leading actors, team up to solve cases is coming to viewers.

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ (written by Jo Yu-jin and Han Jun-hee, directed by Han Jun-hee) was held on the morning of the 17th at the Grand Ballroom of JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in Jongno District, Seoul. Attendees included Son Suk-ku, who plays Kim Seok, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency detective with cool judgment and tenacity; Eita Nagayama, who plays Inose, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department detective with fiery initiative and drive; Kim Shin-rok, who plays Ri Yun-ok, a businesswoman of Korean descent from Japan who dominated the country’s pachinko scene; Choi Sung-eun, who plays Yun Su-gyeong, a government agent investigating the case from a different standpoint than detectives Kim Seok and Inose; Jung Jae-young, who plays Seo Hyeon-tae, a powerful figure in Japan’s underworld whose every detail is shrouded in mystery; and director Han Jun-hee.

‘Pureungil’ is a series about two detectives pursuing a trail of gruesome murders that recur across borders, accompanied by bodies with twisted limbs and mysterious messages. Based on the manga of the same name by Edogawa Keishi and Kwon Ga-ya, ‘Pureungil’ is expected to deliver the distinctive thrills and catharsis of a hard-boiled thriller through the story of two detectives tracking a series of murders committed across borders, from Korea and Japan to Hong Kong and Central Asia, against the backdrop of 2002.

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. Son Suk-ku poses for photos. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

Son Suk-ku began by saying, “The character is appealing as a detective by profession, but his goal isn’t simply to catch criminals. You can see that he wants to overcome something within himself. I was drawn to this human character and chose the project.”

He explained, “I’ve worked on many projects with director Han Jun-hee, and he always dislikes doing things the same way. I felt the same. So I made a lot of changes to my appearance for this project. Just before ‘Pureungil,’ I was also feeling the limits of my acting. I felt like I couldn’t get past a particularly difficult stretch, but I thought this project might help me break through it. I wanted to make many changes to things like my voice and manner of speaking, which I hadn’t changed before. I also wanted to challenge myself to take a road I hadn’t taken before.”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. Eita Nagayama poses for photos. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

Eita Nagayama explained why he chose the project: “When I first met director Han Jun-hee after hearing about ‘Pureungil,’ I told him, ‘There probably isn’t anyone who knows Japanese dramas and films as well as I do.’ I also chose it because I was convinced that ‘no one but Eita Nagayama could play Inose.’”

He added, “Detective Inose is a passionate character. He’s a meticulous detective who conducts a joint investigation in Korea, probing the case and pursuing the culprit. Unlike most detectives, he takes unexpected and unconventional actions, and director Han Jun-hee and I developed that aspect of the character together. I’m also an actor who doesn’t find it appealing to repeat the same performance. Director Han always asked the actors how they interpreted things on set, and he welcomed and enjoyed every bit of improvisation. I tried to focus on the spontaneity that arose on set. Son Suk-ku and I were on the same wavelength in that regard. It was a project that made me feel my efforts to take on a challenge on set were worthwhile.”

Asked about his chemistry with Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama said warmly, “It was my first time meeting Son Suk-ku. I was nervous because I’m a fan of his films and dramas, but when we met, I felt that we shared the same sensibility. I thought we could connect across the language barrier and the barrier of having different nationalities. Even though we spoke different languages, I wasn’t worried about how Son Suk-ku and I would communicate and understand each other. I was happy to be able to act with him.” Son Suk-ku laughed and said of Eita Nagayama, “He got close to the Korean crew and did a lot of ad-libs in Korean.”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. Kim Shin-rok poses for photos. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

Kim Shin-rok replied, “My character is a Korean living in Japan, and I studied with a teacher who is also of Korean descent from Japan. Rather than speaking in a language associated with that category, I tried to find the way of speaking that suited this character. It was more important to speak in the character’s own voice and manner. I discussed it with director Han Jun-hee and tried to find a language of my own.” Listening to her, Son Suk-ku joked, “Kim Shin-rok’s lines are so vivid and have such a great snap to them. I hope the series is a success and Shin-rok’s way of speaking becomes a trend.”

He recalled, “There’s one scene that stands out most in my memory. We had an important shoot in Hong Kong during filming overseas, and it was one of the scenes that took a huge amount of the production budget. But that day, it rained even though rain wasn’t in the forecast. We spent the night in meetings, and things got tense. Even then, they never gave up, saying, ‘Let’s try this’ and ‘Let’s try that’ until they got the best possible result. There were even alarming rumors that we might have to do additional filming in Korea. I remember being really impressed by how tenaciously they seemed to work toward making the series as good as possible.”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. Choi Sung-eun poses for photos. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

Choi Sung-eun said, “I played a character named Yun Su-gyeong. She had been tracking this case for a long time, so she needed to know it better than anyone. I tried to absorb the details of the case as I learned the script. She’s a character who conveys information, and I worked to bring out her energy and liveliness so that viewers would trust her.”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. Jung Jae-young poses for photos. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

Jung Jae-young laughed sheepishly and said, “I’ve never played pachinko, but I played a mogul who dominated Japan’s pachinko scene. He’s a mysterious figure. I’m actually not supposed to be here, but I’ve taken off the veil. Before filming, director Han Jun-hee asked me to bulk up tremendously, but I told him, ‘That’s too much.’ It was hard to be asked to build up my body all of a sudden at my age. So instead, I tried to put on weight. I’ve used a little Japanese in everyday life, but the Japanese dialogue was still difficult. I think I’ll have to treat my Japanese teacher to a meal sometime.”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Pureungil’ was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th. From left, Jung Jae-young, Choi Sung-eun, Eita Nagayama, director Han Jun-hee, Son Suk-ku, and Kim Shin-rok

Director Han Jun-hee explained why he took on the project: “I read the original manga about 20 years ago. It had a grotesque appeal, but it also had a sad emotional quality. I thought it could tell a wide range of stories. It had detectives, criminals, and different kinds of agents, so I thought I could make a genre series with a variety of appealing elements.”

He added, “Buddy stories usually have a structure in which the protagonist has a partner who can hold their own, but I wondered what it would be like to create two characters who could both be protagonists. The two detectives seem like polar opposites, but they’re actually alike. As the series progresses past the midpoint, their paths become intertwined. Many other partners appear as well. I hope viewers enjoy those aspects, too.”

‘Pureungil’ stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun, and Jung Jae-young, among others, and is directed by Han Jun-hee, director of the ‘D.P.’ series. It will be released on Netflix on the 20th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.