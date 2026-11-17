[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] TVING original series 'Sseoning Baseball Team' (written by Yoon Gi-young and directed by Min Jin-ki) has cast actors Oh Jung-se, Jeon Hye-jin, Park Ji-hwan, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Joo Hyun-young and begun filming in earnest.

Slated to premiere in 2027, the TVING original series 'Sseoning Baseball Team' is expected to deliver relatable moments amid plenty of laughs through the no-extra-innings life league of people rediscovering the 'selves' they had forgotten through amateur baseball—not a grand affair, but one they take quite seriously.

Expectations are especially high because director Min Jin-ki and writer Yoon Gi-young, who successfully led the hit military series 'New Recruit,' have reunited, this time shifting their focus to amateur baseball. This bittersweet survival story of ordinary adults is expected to win viewers over once again, as its humor gradually gives way to moments that ring true. Joining them are actors with exceptional experience, including Oh Jung-se, Jeon Hye-jin, Park Ji-hwan, Gong Min-jeong, Joo Jong-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young, Lee Sang-jin, and Bae Yoon-kyung, who will bring the fun as four couples living in the same apartment complex.

First, Oh Jung-se transforms into Son Jeong-ho, manager of the Sseoning Baseball Team, whose main job is as a TV producer but who is now more or less forced into unemployment. His greatest happiness in life is lying on the living-room floor watching baseball, and he dreams of restoring his pride through weekend amateur baseball. Oh, who has delivered a career-defining character in one project after another, shared his excitement: "A cute baseball team that's pro when it comes to energy. I hope Sseoning Baseball Team will be a team where we can run around and play with more excitement and joy than at any other club."

Jeon Hye-jin transforms into Kang So-jeong, a writer for an investigative current-affairs program who is soft on the outside but strong on the inside, with an eye as sharp as a profiler's. Though she and Oh Jung-se bicker, the two trade playful banter like close friends, showcasing the fun chemistry of a real-life married couple. Jeon said, "I'm happy to be part of 'Sseoning Baseball Team.' I'm excited because I think I'll be able to show a variety of sides of myself. I'll do my best to bring viewers joy and leave them with a warm afterglow."

Park Ji-hwan transforms into Park Hyeon-cheol, who runs the chicken restaurant that serves as the Sseoning Baseball Team's hangout. Having taken full responsibility for caring for the twins in place of his busy wife, he belatedly falls for baseball and starts dreaming of a new escape. Park, beloved for his lifelike performances, brings a light touch to the story of a couple whose family life is beginning to change. He said, "I've always liked the wit and sensibility of Min Jin-ki's team. It's an honor to be part of this. I'll play baseball with joy and passion alongside the seniors I admire, Oh Jung-se and Jeon Hye-jin, and my fellow cast members."

Gong Min-jeong plays Choi Eun-ju, who is married to Park Hyeon-cheol. A working mom thriving as a banker, Choi has a chic charm. Gong, beloved for her wide-ranging work across genres, expressed her delight at reuniting with director Min Jin-ki and writer Yoon Gi-young after 'New Recruit 4: Sabotage,' saying, "It means so much to me, and I'm grateful, to be working with the director and writer again. I'll give it my all once more and do my part to help make this a sparkling, shining project."

Joo Jong-hyuk plays Yun Sang-u, a former middle-school baseball player who becomes the team's rising ace as soon as he joins. An 'icon of feeling aggrieved' whose words and actions are always a beat slow, Yun plays shortstop for Sseoning Baseball Team and even picks up tips on life as a married man. Joo said, "I'm thrilled to be working with a great script, a wonderful director, and an outstanding cast, and I'm really looking forward to the fun memories we'll make together. I'll prepare well to show my best and help create an outstanding ensemble."

Joo Hyun-young plays Han Ju-a, who has been married to Yun Sang-u for six months. True to her job as a kindergarten teacher, she's good at delivering blunt nagging in a cute voice. She reunites with Kang So-jeong, a former senior colleague at work, and gains experience as she gets all kinds of advice on married life. She also reunites with Joo Jong-hyuk, her co-star in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' as part of a newlywed couple who grow day by day as they face the reality of marriage, which they had imagined would be nothing but sweet. Joo shared her affection for the project: "I'm so happy to be part of such a cheerful and charming project. What I'm most looking forward to is learning a lot while working on set with seniors I've long admired," she said, adding, "It's also a special pleasure for me to reunite with Joo Jong-hyuk after such a long time and work together as a married couple. I'll give it my all with joy and dedication so I can convey the charm of the project well."

Lee Sang-jin plays Lee Seung-min, the team's one and only player who never misses a session. Out and about, he mans the counter at his father's restaurant with his easygoing wit; at home, he takes care of his wife's commute, showing his family-oriented side. Lee, who has brought distinctive characters to life in every project and appeared in the 'New Recruit' series, said, "I'm looking forward to the fun chemistry that will come from working in a new role with director Min Jin-ki, whom I've worked with for a long time on the 'New Recruit' series. I'm also excited to be working with seniors I've personally been a fan of."

Bae Yoon-kyung plays Kim Do-yeon, Lee Seung-min's wife and a flight attendant admired by her juniors as a role model for her beauty and abilities alike. It will be intriguing to see what new kind of daily life Lee and Kim, who have enjoyed a satisfying marriage while respecting each other's lives and freedom, find through the baseball team. Bae, who is steadily building her filmography with her dependable acting, said, "I'm thrilled and reassured just to be working on one project with a director and writer I respect, along with such wonderful senior actors. I also thought, 'With this lineup, we could do anything—we're an invincible team.' The script is so much fun, and I think viewers will laugh and enjoy it with us."

'Sseoning Baseball Team' is a down-to-earth sports drama about fathers who worry more about what time they'll get home than about winning, as they take part every weekend in the 'Wife-Approval League.' The series stars Oh Jung-se, Jeon Hye-jin, Park Ji-hwan, Joo Jong-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young, Gong Min-jeong, Lee Sang-jin, and Bae Yoon-kyung. Yoon Gi-young, writer of 'New Recruit,' wrote the screenplay, and Min Jin-ki, director of 'New Recruit,' is directing. It is slated to premiere on TVING next year.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.