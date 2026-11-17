A production presentation for the Netflix series 'Pureun-gil' was held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on the 17th. Eita Nagayama poses during a photo session. Dongdaemun—Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Eita Nagayama said he decided on the project after hearing director Han Jun-hee say, “You’re the only one who can play this role.”

A production presentation for the Netflix series 'Pureun-gil' (written by Jo Yu-jin and Han Jun-hee, directed by Han Jun-hee) was held on the morning of the 17th in the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Attendees included Son Suk-ku, who plays Kim Seok, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency detective with sharp judgment and dogged persistence; Eita Nagayama, who plays Inose, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department detective with fiery drive and initiative; Kim Shin-rok, who plays Ri Yun-ok, a businesswoman of Korean descent in Japan who dominated the country’s pachinko scene; Choi Sung-eun, who plays government agent Yoon Soo-kyung, who investigates the case from a different perspective than detectives Kim Seok and Inose; Jung Jae-young, who plays Seo Hyeon-tae, a major figure in Japan’s underworld whose every detail is shrouded in mystery; and director Han Jun-hee.

Son Suk-ku said, “There’s appeal in him as a professional detective, but his goal isn’t simply to catch criminals; you can see him trying to overcome something within himself. I was drawn to this human character and chose the project.” Eita Nagayama said, “When I first met director Han Jun-hee after hearing about 'Pureun-gil,' I told him, ‘There’s no one who knows Japanese dramas and films as well as I do.’ I also chose the project because I was convinced that only Eita Nagayama could play Inose.”

'Pureun-gil,' based on the manga of the same name by Edogawa Keishi and Kwon Ga-ya, is a series about two detectives pursuing a trail of corpses with twisted limbs, mysterious messages and horrific murders that recur across borders. It stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun and Jung Jae-young, among others, and is directed by Han Jun-hee of the 'D.P.' series. It will be released on Netflix on the 20th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.