Director Han Jun-hee gives opening remarks at the production presentation for Netflix’s series “Pureun-gil,” held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on the 17th. Dongdaemun = Heo Sang-wook, reporter, / 2026.11.17.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Han Jun-hee said, “I was captivated by the original work, which combines grotesque charm with a sad emotional tone.”

The production presentation for Netflix’s series “Pureun-gil” (written by Jo Yu-jin and Han Jun-hee, directed by Han Jun-hee) was held on the morning of the 17th in the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Attending were Son Suk-ku, who plays Kim Seok, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency detective with cool judgment and tenacity; Eita Nagayama, who plays Inose, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department detective with fiery decisiveness and drive; Kim Shin-rok, who plays Ri Yun-ok, a businessperson of Korean descent living in Japan who dominated the country’s pachinko scene; Choi Sung-eun, who plays Yoon Soo-kyung, a government agent investigating the case from a different perspective than detectives Kim Seok and Inose; Jung Jae-young, who plays Seo Hyun-tae, a major figure in Japan’s underworld whose every detail is shrouded in mystery; and director Han Jun-hee.

Director Han Jun-hee explained why he decided to direct: “I read the original manga around 20 years ago. It had a grotesque charm, but also a sad emotional quality. I thought it could tell a wide range of stories. There are detectives, criminals, and other kinds of agents, and I thought I could make a genre series with a variety of appeal.”

He added, “Buddy stories are usually structured around a protagonist and a sidekick who can match them. I wondered what it would be like to create characters who could both be protagonists. The two detectives seem like polar opposites, but they’re actually similar. As the story passes its midpoint, the two detectives become intertwined. A great many other partners also appear. I hope viewers will enjoy those elements, too.”

Based on the manga of the same name by Edogawa Keishi and Kwon Gaya, “Pureun-gil” is a series about two detectives pursuing a trail of bodies with twisted limbs, mysterious messages, and horrific murders that recur across national borders. The cast includes Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun, and Jung Jae-young. The series is directed by Han Jun-hee, director of “D.P.” It will be released on Netflix on the 20th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.