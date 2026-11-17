Production presentation for the Netflix series 'Blue Road,' held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on the 17th. Son Suk-ku and Eita Nagayama pose during the photo session. Dongdaemun = Photographer Heo Sang-wook,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Eita Nagayama said, “Though Son Suk-ku and I spoke different languages, we connected emotionally.”

A production presentation for the Netflix series 'Blue Road' (written by Jo Yu-jin and Han Jun-hee, directed by Han Jun-hee) was held on the morning of the 17th in the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Attending were Son Suk-ku, who plays Kim Seok, a detective with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency known for his cool-headed judgment and tenacity; Eita Nagayama, who plays Inose, a detective with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department known for his fiery decisiveness and drive; Kim Shin-rok, who plays Lee Yun-ok, a businessperson of Korean descent who dominated Japan's pachinko scene; Choi Sung-eun, who plays government agent Yoon Soo-kyung, who investigates the case from a different perspective than detectives Kim Seok and Inose; Jung Jae-young, who plays Seo Hyun-tae, a powerful figure in Japan's underworld whose every detail is shrouded in mystery; and director Han Jun-hee.

Asked about his chemistry with Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama said, “I met Son Suk-ku for the first time. I was nervous because I was a fan of his films and dramas, but when we met, I felt he was someone who shared the same sensibility. I thought we could connect beyond the language barrier and the barrier of having different nationalities. Although we spoke different languages, I wasn't worried about how I would communicate with Son Suk-ku and connect with him. I was delighted to be able to act alongside an actor like Son Suk-ku,” expressing his affection for him. Son Suk-ku laughed and said of Eita Nagayama, “He got close to the Korean staff and did a lot of ad-libbing in Korean.”

'Blue Road,' based on the manga of the same name by writers Keishi Edogawa and Gaya Kwon, is a series about two detectives pursuing a string of horrific murders that recur across borders, along with corpses with twisted limbs and mysterious messages. It stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun and Jung Jae-young, among others, and is directed by Han Jun-hee, director of the 'D.P.' series. It will be released on Netflix on the 20th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.