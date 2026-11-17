Jung Jae-young poses during the photo call at the press conference for Netflix series 'Pureun-gil,' held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on the 17th. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook ()/2026.11.17/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jung Jae-young said, “I chose to gain fat instead of bulking up.”

A press conference for Netflix series 'Pureun-gil' (written by Jo Yu-jin and Han Jun-hee, directed by Han Jun-hee) was held on the morning of the 17th in the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Attending were Son Suk-ku, who plays Kim Seok, a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency detective with cool judgment and dogged determination; Eita Nagayama, who plays Inose, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department detective with fiery drive and determination; Kim Shin-rok, who plays Ri Yun-ok, a Zainichi Korean businesswoman who dominated Japan’s pachinko scene; Choi Sung-eun, who plays Yoon Su-kyung, a government agent investigating the case from a different perspective than detectives Kim Seok and Inose; Jung Jae-young, who plays Seo Hyun-tae, a major figure in Japan’s underworld whose every move is shrouded in mystery; and director Han Jun-hee.

Jung Jae-young laughed sheepishly as he said, “I’ve never played pachinko, but I played a major figure who dominated Japan’s pachinko scene. He’s a mysterious character. Actually, I shouldn’t have come out here, but I’ve taken off the veil. Before filming, director Han Jun-hee asked me to bulk up an incredible amount, but I said, ‘That would be too much.’ I’m not young anymore, and it was hard being asked to suddenly build up my body. So instead, I tried to put on fat. I’ve studied a little Japanese regularly, but the Japanese lines were still difficult. I think I’ll have to treat my Japanese teacher to a meal sometime.”

'Pureun-gil,' based on the manga of the same name by Edogawa Keishi and Kwon Ga-ya, is a series about two detectives pursuing a case involving corpses with twisted limbs, mysterious messages and horrific murders that recur across borders. It stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun and Jung Jae-young, among others, and is directed by Han Jun-hee, director of the 'D.P.' series. It will be released on Netflix on the 20th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.