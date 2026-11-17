Photo: AM Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Shin Min-a has set a new career high with the Disney+ series ‘The Remarried Empress’ (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won).

In ‘The Remarried Empress,’ Shin Min-a plays the title role of Navier, creating a portrait of a self-possessed, multidimensional K-romance fantasy heroine and taking aim straight at the hearts of viewers around the world. She is proving her strength with nuanced emotional performances that reveal both the poise of a perfect empress and the pain hidden beneath it.

Navier, played by Shin Min-a, is an elegant, flawless empress from a prestigious family. But when Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) falls for Rashta (Lee Se-young), his mistress and a former runaway slave, nothing but the shell of a relationship remains between him and his wife. Shin Min-a’s restrained performance conveys Navier’s devastating grief as she struggles to endure by keeping her sorrow inside, moving viewers deeply.

Meanwhile, Navier found room to breathe through her connection with an anonymous friend via Queen, a letter-carrying bird. After learning that Queen’s owner was Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), a prince from a foreign land, the two grew closer, and the romantic spark between them stirred excitement among viewers. In particular, during her hot-air balloon date with Heinrey, Navier’s radiant smile as she briefly escaped her stifling reality and looked out over the vast Eastern Empire, feeling completely free, left a deep impression. Shin Min-a naturally portrayed Navier’s subtle emotional shift as she gradually opened her heart to Heinrey, drawing viewers further into the romance.

By contrast, Navier’s relationship with Sovieshu spiraled further toward ruin. The brief warmth they shared at the detached palace soon faded, and after Sovieshu made the fatal mistake of blurting out Rashta’s name, Navier coldly pushed her husband away. The news of Rashta’s pregnancy further compounded matters, and the harsh reality pressed in on Navier even more. In a scene where she tries to look composed for Heinrey, who has come to comfort her, yet allows him to embrace her with a lonely look in her eyes, her wounded heart and conflicted feelings in the face of new comfort come through vividly.

Throughout, Shin Min-a has heightened the drama’s emotional pull by meticulously building Navier’s changing feelings, from enduring pain amid a relationship falling apart to gradually opening her heart to a new love. Her nuanced acting—seen in the way her gaze and expressions shift with each scene partner, and in how she creates distinct shades of romance through restrained emotional expression alone—makes Navier’s feelings convincing and leads viewers to root for what lies ahead for her.

As ‘The Remarried Empress’ passes its midpoint and heads into its second half, Shin Min-a is solidifying her presence as a ‘romance-fantasy queen,’ capturing both an empress’s dignity and the excitement of romance. Viewers are eager to see what moving moments and thrills Navier’s story will bring as she overcomes her wounds and chooses a new love and destiny for herself, and to see Shin Min-a’s performance in the remaining episodes.

Adapted from the popular web novel of the same name, ‘The Remarried Empress’ is a sweeping romantic fantasy about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by an emperor who has fallen for a runaway slave that he wants a divorce. Rather than simply accepting, she demands approval to remarry a prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san and Nam Yoon-ho. Yeo Ji-na, writer of ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ wrote the script, while Jo Soo-won, director of ‘I Can Hear Your Voice,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Still 17,’ directed. ‘The Remarried Empress’ is available on Disney+ with two episodes released every Wednesday, for a total of 10 episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.