Choi Yeon-woo, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company (Korea). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Disney+ is expanding its Korean content lineup, spanning dramas and variety shows, from season 2 of Moving to season 2 of Battle of Fates.

Choi Yeon-woo, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company (Korea), said at Disney+ Media Day, held on the 18th at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, “Disney+ will continue to expand its investment in Korean content while introducing original works that only Disney+ can offer, building a content portfolio that caters to viewers’ diverse entertainment needs.”

To mark its fifth anniversary in Korea, The Walt Disney Company (Korea) unveiled its key achievements, future business strategy and lineup of Korean original content.

In particular, Disney+ plans to continue expanding its investment in Korean content and strengthen its content offering across a range of genres and formats, including sitcoms and documentaries as well as dramas and variety shows.

The drama lineup includes Moving, whose season 2 has been confirmed, and The Koreans, a fresh reinterpretation of FX’s hit series The Americans. It will also introduce a range of original series, including Portraits of Delusion, I Am a Sinner, The Miracles of the Namiya General Store, Code and A Man’s Man.

The variety lineup is also set to expand. While new-concept shows such as Shinppal Stay and Yeonae Seonsuchon are in development, the company announced today that it will produce Confess and You’re Cut Off and season 2 of Battle of Fates.

Confess and You’re Cut Off is an anti-romance reality show that puts friendships between men and women to the test. Season 2 of Battle of Fates promises an expanded universe and more ambitious visuals than its predecessor. Production of a British version of Battle of Fates has been confirmed, while Mexican and Spanish versions are also under consideration.

Disney+ also plans to diversify its content portfolio by introducing new sitcoms and mid-form content, and producing documentaries spotlighting Korean figures such as K-pop stars and athletes.

The company also outlined its future content strategy around four key themes: distinctive storytelling, carefully curated content for global expansion, an expanded variety lineup and new creative formats.

Choi said, “Disney+ will continue to expand its investment in Korean content while introducing original works that only Disney+ can offer, building a content portfolio that caters to viewers’ diverse entertainment needs.”

She added, “We will broaden our content offering with new genres and formats and discover stories that can attract attention in global markets, making Disney+ a platform that people who love content turn to in their everyday lives.”

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.