Producer Kim Tae-ho, CEO Song Eun-i, producers Hyun Jeong-wan and Hwang Gyo-jin, and moderator Choi Yeon-woo of The Walt Disney Company (Korea) (from left). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Producer Kim Tae-ho, director of the hit variety show Infinite Challenge and CEO of production company TEO, is preparing a new dating reality show with Disney+ aimed at people in their 20s.

On the 18th, producer Kim Tae-ho shared his thoughts on the direction of a new variety program and content production at Disney+ Media Day, held at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

Kim said, "We were told it would be good to target people in their 20s, so we prepared a format different from existing dating shows, incorporating travel as a theme and feelings that can make men and women’s hearts flutter."

He continued, "We wanted to try developing content where people could confirm each other’s sincerity and feelings in an uncomfortable and challenging environment, rather than a comfortable and beautiful one," adding, "We also plan to develop a sports variety show around the year after next."

He also shared his thoughts on the changing content-consumption environment. Kim said, "In the past, the whole family would watch on a single screen, making concessions to accommodate one another’s tastes. Now people watch content that suits their individual tastes, so depth seems more important than breadth."

He added, "It seems we’re moving beyond how many people actually watch toward whether we can create content people will love and stay loyal to. Viewers’ feedback and reactions seem to be an important factor," and continued, "Viewers have also become more discerning, so I realized we can’t just churn things out carelessly."

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.