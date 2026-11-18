Kim Tae-ho, producer; Song Eun-i, CEO; Hyun Jeong-wan, producer; Hwang Gyo-jin, producer; and Choi Yeon-woo, moderator for The Walt Disney Company (Korea) (from left). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Broadcaster and Contents Lab VIVO CEO Song Eun-i is unveiling a new reality variety show that puts friendship between men and women to the test.

Song Eun-i introduced the new variety show "If You Confess, We're Done" at the Disney+ Media Day held on the 18th at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

"If You Confess, We're Done" is an anti-romance reality show that explores the relationships between male and female friends, asking whether friendship can exist between men and women. It was one of the new variety shows Disney+ announced it would produce that day.

"It started with the question of whether 'real friendship' exists between men and women, going all the way back to when God created the earth," Song Eun-i explained. "There are all kinds of relationships, and this reality show follows male and female friends who say, 'We can even take a half-body bath together,' to see whether they can overcome taboos and temptation and preserve 100% of their friendship."

Song Eun-i drew attention by revealing that she had not usually watched dating shows. Laughing, she said, "I actually didn't watch dating shows. I just didn't want to. But I realized you could see people's inner selves."

She also shared her convictions about content production. "As the saying goes, you do what you know how to do, and comedy is my foundation, so I try to make people laugh. I believe in the power of content that is harmless, fun and good," she said. "That one core ingredient seems important. Building on it, since eating only one thing would be a one-sided diet, I'm now going to try a variety of concepts."

She added, "In the past, consumers and producers were separate, but now consumers sometimes produce content too, so as a producer, I can no longer hide anything. In fact, they know even better. I think content needs to evolve as it changes in step with the times."

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.