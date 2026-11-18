Producer Kim Tae-ho, CEO Song Eun-yi, Producer Hyun Jeong-wan, Producer Hwang Gyo-jin, and Choi Yeon-woo, moderator for The Walt Disney Company (Korea) (from left). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea).

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Producer Hyun Jeong-wan of Soolae Game said he is preparing a new mystery game variety show.

Hyun Jeong-wan shared what led him to direct a survival variety show and his plans for the future at Disney+ Media Day, held on the 18th at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

That day, Producer Hyun said, "I always enjoyed watching survival shows. I also had a lot of fun doing chase segments when I was an assistant producer on Infinite Challenge." He added, "That's how I came to direct survival shows, and this year I got a good opportunity to work with Disney+ on Soolae Game."

He added, "Game-based survival shows have actually been a niche genre, but I'm planning another mystery game in the hope that more people will get to know it."

He also discussed his experience working with Disney+. "I've worked a lot with Wavve, and now, as I've been working with Disney+, I found the feedback from the foreign staff at its headquarters refreshing," Hyun said.

He added, "It was interesting to see how people overseas viewed it. They were also actively supportive when we were making the content. They were warmer than I expected."

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.