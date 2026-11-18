Kim Tae-ho, producer; Song Eun-yi, CEO; Hyun Jeong-wan, producer; Hwang Gyo-jin, producer; and Choi Yeon-woo, moderator for The Walt Disney Company (Korea) (from left). Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Hwang Gyo-jin, producer of 'Battle of Fates,' previewed significantly expanded missions and visuals for Season 2.

At the 'Disney+ Media Day' held at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on the 18th, Hwang Gyo-jin discussed the production process for 'Battle of Fates' and the direction of Season 2.

'Battle of Fates' is a variety show in which fortune-tellers compete in a survival format. Since Season 1 was released last year, the show has received a positive response around the world.

Building on that success, the show is also expanding into global markets. According to Disney+, production of a UK edition has been confirmed, while versions for Mexico and Spain are also under consideration.

Hwang said, “It began with the curiosity of whether fate exists. I think that question transcends countries and age groups,” adding, “It was a bold challenge to bring all these people together and see whether they could compete within a survival format.”

He continued, “Variety-show producers usually wonder, ‘Will it be fun?’ But while making 'Battle of Fates,' I found myself wondering, ‘Does this make sense? Can we even do this?’” He explained, “It was an unrealistic plan, but Disney+ boldly chose to back it, which allowed us to make it together.”

Season 2 is also in the works. Hwang said of the new season, “If Season 1 tested whether people really could read fate, Season 2 will feature a mission asking, ‘How far can it go?’”

He added, “They say the reason there are so many spiritually gifted people in our country is that it has such a wealth of beautiful mountains and rivers. We’re also trying to make the visuals more stimulating.”

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.